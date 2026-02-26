    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBystronic Namen-Akt (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)
    Strong Operational Gains Despite Market Challenges

    Amid currency headwinds, tariffs, and softer demand, Bystronic delivered resilient results, streamlined costs, and set the stage for renewed growth and profitability by 2026.

    Strong Operational Gains Despite Market Challenges
    • Order intake increased slightly to CHF 634.5 million despite challenging market conditions, exchange rate headwinds, and US tariffs.
    • Net sales of CHF 613.2 million were in line with expectations, reflecting a 5.4% decrease from the previous year.
    • EBIT improved to CHF -19.8 million due to significantly lower operating costs, despite lower net sales.
    • A dividend of CHF 4.00 per class A share is proposed, supported by the company's solid liquidity position.
    • The company’s order backlog grew slightly to CHF 244.4 million, and the net result improved to CHF -28.9 million from CHF -67.6 million in 2024.
    • For 2026, Bystronic expects to return to increasing net sales and improve profitability, supported by a higher backlog and contributions from the newly acquired Bystronic Rofin business.

    The next important date, quarterly report, at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 26.02.2026.


    Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)

    ISIN:CH0244017502WKN:A117LR





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Strong Operational Gains Despite Market Challenges Amid currency headwinds, tariffs, and softer demand, Bystronic delivered resilient results, streamlined costs, and set the stage for renewed growth and profitability by 2026.
