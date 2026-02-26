Kion Group Excels in 2025 with Solid Finances and Record Orders
In 2025, KION reshaped its performance profile: rising orders, softer revenues, lower margins—but sharper efficiency, a new automation focus, and ambitious 2026 profit goals.
Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
- KION's order intake increased significantly to €11.705 billion in 2025, up from €10.321 billion in 2024
- Revenue slightly decreased to €11.297 billion in 2025, compared to €11.503 billion in 2024
- Adjusted EBIT declined to €788.6 million with an 7.0% margin, down from €917.2 million and 8.0% in 2024
- The company completed a successful efficiency program in 2025, leading to cost savings of around €150 million annually
- The Supply Chain Solutions segment was renamed to "Intelligent Automation Solutions" to reflect its transformation focus
- For 2026, KION expects moderate revenue growth and a significant increase in adjusted EBIT, with a focus on profitable expansion and higher ROCE
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Kion Group is on 26.02.2026.
The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 62,85EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.486,34PKT (-0,01 %).
