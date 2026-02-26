Kion Group Excels in 2025 with Solid Finances and Record Orders

KION's order intake increased significantly to €11.705 billion in 2025, up from €10.321 billion in 2024

Revenue slightly decreased to €11.297 billion in 2025, compared to €11.503 billion in 2024

Adjusted EBIT declined to €788.6 million with an 7.0% margin, down from €917.2 million and 8.0% in 2024

The company completed a successful efficiency program in 2025, leading to cost savings of around €150 million annually

The Supply Chain Solutions segment was renamed to "Intelligent Automation Solutions" to reflect its transformation focus

For 2026, KION expects moderate revenue growth and a significant increase in adjusted EBIT, with a focus on profitable expansion and higher ROCE

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at Kion Group is on 26.02.2026.

The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 62,85EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.486,34PKT (-0,01 %).





