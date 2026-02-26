    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEmmi AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Emmi
    Emmi Group Achieves Strong Results and Continues Growth

    Emmi Group accelerated its growth in 2025, lifting sales, profitability and financial strength while laying the groundwork for a new health-focused strategy from 2026 onward.

    Emmi Group Achieves Strong Results and Continues Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Emmi Group achieved strong, volume-driven organic sales growth of 4.3% in 2025, exceeding expectations and confirming recent growth momentum.
    • Total sales increased by 9.1% to CHF 4,745.7 million, with positive acquisition effects of 7.9% and negative currency effects of 3.1%.
    • EBITDA rose significantly to CHF 492.3 million, with an EBITDA margin of 10.4%, supported by acquisitions and efficiency programs.
    • Net profit reached CHF 227.1 million, with a net profit margin of 4.8%, and the net debt ratio improved to 1.79.
    • The company launched a new strategic growth platform, nutrition+, focusing on health-oriented dairy products and functional solutions from 2026.
    • For 2026, Emmi expects organic sales growth of 1.0% to 3.0%, with EBIT of CHF 335-355 million and a net profit margin of 4.8% to 5.3%, maintaining its growth and profitability targets.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Emmi is on 26.02.2026.


    Emmi

    ISIN:CH0012829898WKN:798263





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
