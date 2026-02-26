Emmi Group Achieves Strong Results and Continues Growth
Emmi Group accelerated its growth in 2025, lifting sales, profitability and financial strength while laying the groundwork for a new health-focused strategy from 2026 onward.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Emmi Group achieved strong, volume-driven organic sales growth of 4.3% in 2025, exceeding expectations and confirming recent growth momentum.
- Total sales increased by 9.1% to CHF 4,745.7 million, with positive acquisition effects of 7.9% and negative currency effects of 3.1%.
- EBITDA rose significantly to CHF 492.3 million, with an EBITDA margin of 10.4%, supported by acquisitions and efficiency programs.
- Net profit reached CHF 227.1 million, with a net profit margin of 4.8%, and the net debt ratio improved to 1.79.
- The company launched a new strategic growth platform, nutrition+, focusing on health-oriented dairy products and functional solutions from 2026.
- For 2026, Emmi expects organic sales growth of 1.0% to 3.0%, with EBIT of CHF 335-355 million and a net profit margin of 4.8% to 5.3%, maintaining its growth and profitability targets.
