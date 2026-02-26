    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAllianz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Allianz
    Allianz Achieves Record €17.4B Profit, Kicks Off New Strategic Cycle

    Allianz closes 2025 with record-breaking strength: profits, volumes and capital all surge, paving the way for higher dividends, buybacks and confident 2026 guidance.

    Allianz Achieves Record €17.4B Profit, Kicks Off New Strategic Cycle
    Foto: Peter Kneffel - dpa
    • Record operating profit of €17.4bn in 12M 2025 (up 8.4% YoY) — Allianz’s highest operating profit ever.
    • Total business volume rose to €186.9bn with strong internal growth of 8.1% and contributions from all segments.
    • Shareholders’ core net income €11.1bn (up 10.9%); core EPS €28.61 (up 12.5%); core return on equity 18.1%.
    • Solvency II ratio improved to 218% (up 10 percentage points), supported by excellent capital generation.
    • Management proposes a dividend of €17.10 per share (up 11% vs 2024) and announced a new share buy‑back program of up to €2.5bn.
    • 2026 guidance: target operating profit €17.4bn ± €1bn; Property‑Casualty was the main 2025 driver (operating profit €9.0bn, +13.9%, combined ratio 92.2%).

    The next important date, Analyst conference call for the 2025 fiscal year., at Allianz is on 26.02.2026.

    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.112,00PKT (-0,42 %).


    Allianz closes 2025 with record-breaking strength: profits, volumes and capital all surge, paving the way for higher dividends, buybacks and confident 2026 guidance.
