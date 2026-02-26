Allianz Achieves Record €17.4B Profit, Kicks Off New Strategic Cycle
Allianz closes 2025 with record-breaking strength: profits, volumes and capital all surge, paving the way for higher dividends, buybacks and confident 2026 guidance.
Foto: Peter Kneffel - dpa
- Record operating profit of €17.4bn in 12M 2025 (up 8.4% YoY) — Allianz’s highest operating profit ever.
- Total business volume rose to €186.9bn with strong internal growth of 8.1% and contributions from all segments.
- Shareholders’ core net income €11.1bn (up 10.9%); core EPS €28.61 (up 12.5%); core return on equity 18.1%.
- Solvency II ratio improved to 218% (up 10 percentage points), supported by excellent capital generation.
- Management proposes a dividend of €17.10 per share (up 11% vs 2024) and announced a new share buy‑back program of up to €2.5bn.
- 2026 guidance: target operating profit €17.4bn ± €1bn; Property‑Casualty was the main 2025 driver (operating profit €9.0bn, +13.9%, combined ratio 92.2%).
The next important date, Analyst conference call for the 2025 fiscal year., at Allianz is on 26.02.2026.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.112,00PKT (-0,42 %).
+0,75 %
+2,73 %
+3,78 %
+4,53 %
+17,77 %
+75,38 %
+88,12 %
+180,18 %
+588,47 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte