Allianz Achieves Record €17.4B Profit, Kicks Off New Strategic Cycle

Record operating profit of €17.4bn in 12M 2025 (up 8.4% YoY) — Allianz’s highest operating profit ever.

Total business volume rose to €186.9bn with strong internal growth of 8.1% and contributions from all segments.

Shareholders’ core net income €11.1bn (up 10.9%); core EPS €28.61 (up 12.5%); core return on equity 18.1%.

Solvency II ratio improved to 218% (up 10 percentage points), supported by excellent capital generation.

Management proposes a dividend of €17.10 per share (up 11% vs 2024) and announced a new share buy‑back program of up to €2.5bn.

2026 guidance: target operating profit €17.4bn ± €1bn; Property‑Casualty was the main 2025 driver (operating profit €9.0bn, +13.9%, combined ratio 92.2%).

The next important date, Analyst conference call for the 2025 fiscal year., at Allianz is on 26.02.2026.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.112,00PKT (-0,42 %).






