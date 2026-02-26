Zehnder Group Becomes Top Ventilation & Indoor Climate Innovator

Zehnder Group's sales increased by 8% to EUR 760.7 million in 2025, driven mainly by an 18% rise in ventilation sales to EUR 501.7 million.

Operating profit (EBIT) surged by 348% to EUR 63.4 million, with a net profit of EUR 47.8 million, and adjusted EBIT before one-offs grew by 30% to EUR 65.2 million.

The ventilation segment saw significant growth, with sales up 18% to EUR 501.7 million and EBIT increasing by 68% to EUR 62.8 million, accounting for 66% of total sales.

The radiator segment experienced an 8% decline in sales to EUR 259 million, with EBIT improving slightly to EUR 0.6 million due to cost measures, amid reduced renovation activity.

A dividend proposal of CHF 1.40 per share is planned for 2025, up from CHF 1.00, and the company confirms medium-term targets of 5% annual sales growth and an EBIT margin of 9–11%.

For 2026, Zehnder expects a slightly positive construction market trend, with growth opportunities in indoor climate solutions, and plans to communicate full-year outlook after mid-year results.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Zehnder Group (A) is on 26.02.2026.




