    Zehnder Group Becomes Top Ventilation & Indoor Climate Innovator

    Zehnder Group enters 2025 with powerful momentum: soaring ventilation sales, a sharp rebound in profitability, and a higher dividend underline its strengthened market position.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Zehnder Group's sales increased by 8% to EUR 760.7 million in 2025, driven mainly by an 18% rise in ventilation sales to EUR 501.7 million.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) surged by 348% to EUR 63.4 million, with a net profit of EUR 47.8 million, and adjusted EBIT before one-offs grew by 30% to EUR 65.2 million.
    • The ventilation segment saw significant growth, with sales up 18% to EUR 501.7 million and EBIT increasing by 68% to EUR 62.8 million, accounting for 66% of total sales.
    • The radiator segment experienced an 8% decline in sales to EUR 259 million, with EBIT improving slightly to EUR 0.6 million due to cost measures, amid reduced renovation activity.
    • A dividend proposal of CHF 1.40 per share is planned for 2025, up from CHF 1.00, and the company confirms medium-term targets of 5% annual sales growth and an EBIT margin of 9–11%.
    • For 2026, Zehnder expects a slightly positive construction market trend, with growth opportunities in indoor climate solutions, and plans to communicate full-year outlook after mid-year results.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Zehnder Group (A) is on 26.02.2026.


    Zehnder Group (A)

    ISIN:CH0276534614WKN:A14RXU





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
