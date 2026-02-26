NFON AG Boosts 2025 Growth with AI-Driven Portfolio Expansion
In 2025, NFON AG balanced modest growth with strategic AI-driven expansion, boosting earnings and reshaping its portfolio while preparing for further gains in 2026.
Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
- NFON AG's total revenue increased by 2.0% to EUR 89.1 million in 2025
- Recurring revenue remained stable at 92.1% of total revenue, totaling EUR 82.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 2.4% to EUR 12.6 million, slightly above guidance
- Revenue growth was supported by acquisitions, notably botario GmbH, despite a 2.7% decrease in installed seats to 647,384
- AI-based solutions, including the Intelligent Assistant portfolio, significantly strengthened the company's product offerings and growth prospects
- For 2026, NFON expects low to mid single-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA above EUR 12 million, driven by AI solutions and efficiency measures
