    NFON AG Boosts 2025 Growth with AI-Driven Portfolio Expansion

    In 2025, NFON AG balanced modest growth with strategic AI-driven expansion, boosting earnings and reshaping its portfolio while preparing for further gains in 2026.

    Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
    • NFON AG's total revenue increased by 2.0% to EUR 89.1 million in 2025
    • Recurring revenue remained stable at 92.1% of total revenue, totaling EUR 82.0 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 2.4% to EUR 12.6 million, slightly above guidance
    • Revenue growth was supported by acquisitions, notably botario GmbH, despite a 2.7% decrease in installed seats to 647,384
    • AI-based solutions, including the Intelligent Assistant portfolio, significantly strengthened the company's product offerings and growth prospects
    • For 2026, NFON expects low to mid single-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA above EUR 12 million, driven by AI solutions and efficiency measures

    The next important date, Provisional Group Financial Result 2025, at NFON is on 26.02.2026.

    The price of NFON at the time of the news was 3,7800EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.


    NFON

    -0,53 %
    +1,88 %
    -0,26 %
    -17,57 %
    -47,04 %
    -41,90 %
    -81,23 %
    -80,41 %
    ISIN:DE000A0N4N52WKN:A0N4N5





