NFON AG Boosts 2025 Growth with AI-Driven Portfolio Expansion

NFON AG's total revenue increased by 2.0% to EUR 89.1 million in 2025

Recurring revenue remained stable at 92.1% of total revenue, totaling EUR 82.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 2.4% to EUR 12.6 million, slightly above guidance

Revenue growth was supported by acquisitions, notably botario GmbH, despite a 2.7% decrease in installed seats to 647,384

AI-based solutions, including the Intelligent Assistant portfolio, significantly strengthened the company's product offerings and growth prospects

For 2026, NFON expects low to mid single-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA above EUR 12 million, driven by AI solutions and efficiency measures

The next important date, Provisional Group Financial Result 2025, at NFON is on 26.02.2026.

The price of NFON at the time of the news was 3,7800EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.





