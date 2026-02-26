2025 Annual Results Revealed: Key Insights & Highlights
In 2025, the Kudelski Group reshaped its business model, trading hardware for high-margin software and AI-driven services while navigating revenue shifts and preparing for a stronger 2026.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- The Kudelski Group accelerated its transformation in 2025 to generate new revenues, improve profitability, and cash flow, remaining debt-free with USD 100.4 million in cash at year-end.
- Total revenues decreased slightly to USD 371.0 million in 2025, with core Digital Security generating USD 229.0 million, and the Group reported an EBITDA loss of USD 15.6 million, though EBITDA ex-Restructuring was positive at USD 0.9 million.
- Core Digital Security's revenues grew 23% from new product lines like Watermarking and Streaming Protection, and gross margins increased to 90.1%, shifting focus from hardware to software products.
- Cybersecurity revenues declined 9.2% to USD 98.5 million, but gross margins improved to 82.6%, with increased investments in AI-driven MDR and OT security, aiming for future growth and margin expansion.
- IoT revenues fell 6.2% to USD 39.1 million due to transition challenges, but the segment continued investing in distribution partnerships and launched new solutions like ID Check, with expectations of revenue normalization and margin recovery in 2026.
- The outlook for 2026 anticipates stable or slightly increased revenues across segments, with improved EBITDA, driven by growth in new product lines, higher-margin services, and strategic investments in cybersecurity and IoT.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Kudelski porteur is on 26.02.2026.
