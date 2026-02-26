    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsScout24 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Scout24
    Scout24 Reports 2025 Results, Guides 2026, Confirming Growth & Strength

    In 2025, Scout24 delivered standout growth and profitability, setting the stage for another strong year as it doubles down on products and AI-driven innovation.

    • Scout24 achieved double-digit revenue growth of 14.7% in 2025, reaching EUR 649.6 million, driven by strong demand in both B2B and B2C segments.
    • Operating margin expanded to 62.5%, with EBITDA increasing by 16.5% to EUR 405.7 million, supported by operational efficiencies and acquisition integrations.
    • Net income rose by 48.1% to EUR 240 million, aided by a EUR 46 million one-time tax gain and improved financial results.
    • Earnings per share increased by 50.2% to EUR 3.33, with adjusted EPS up 19.6% to EUR 3.47, reflecting strong profitability growth.
    • Scout24's free cash flow grew by 13.4% to EUR 253.1 million, demonstrating robust cash generation from operations.
    • For 2026, Scout24 guides for 16-18% revenue growth, with an EBITDA margin of up to 61% (organic up to 64%), supported by continued product and AI investments.

