Scout24 Reports 2025 Results, Guides 2026, Confirming Growth & Strength
In 2025, Scout24 delivered standout growth and profitability, setting the stage for another strong year as it doubles down on products and AI-driven innovation.
Foto: Scout24 SE
- Scout24 achieved double-digit revenue growth of 14.7% in 2025, reaching EUR 649.6 million, driven by strong demand in both B2B and B2C segments.
- Operating margin expanded to 62.5%, with EBITDA increasing by 16.5% to EUR 405.7 million, supported by operational efficiencies and acquisition integrations.
- Net income rose by 48.1% to EUR 240 million, aided by a EUR 46 million one-time tax gain and improved financial results.
- Earnings per share increased by 50.2% to EUR 3.33, with adjusted EPS up 19.6% to EUR 3.47, reflecting strong profitability growth.
- Scout24's free cash flow grew by 13.4% to EUR 253.1 million, demonstrating robust cash generation from operations.
- For 2026, Scout24 guides for 16-18% revenue growth, with an EBITDA margin of up to 61% (organic up to 64%), supported by continued product and AI investments.
The next important date, Publication of the preliminary financial results for 2025 with an analyst conference call, at Scout24 is on 26.02.2026.
The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 69,15EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,28EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.103,00PKT (-0,46 %).
