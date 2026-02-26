    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBefesa AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Befesa
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Befesa Hits Record €243M EBITDA & Cash Flow, Up 14%

    In FY2025, Befesa combined record profitability and cash generation with disciplined deleveraging, even as revenues dipped amid softer aluminium volumes.

    Befesa Hits Record €243M EBITDA & Cash Flow, Up 14%
    Foto: Peter Endig - picture alliance / ZB
    • Befesa's adjusted EBITDA reached an all-time high of €242.8 million in FY2025, up 14% from €213.4 million in FY2024.
    • The company's record operating cash flow was €211.9 million, a 10% increase year-over-year.
    • Revenue decreased by 5% to €1,182.6 million, mainly due to lower secondary aluminium volumes, but EBITDA margins improved to 20.5%.
    • The Steel Dust segment's adjusted EBITDA increased by 25% to €212.1 million, with a margin of 26.5%, and throughput remained resilient at 1,215 kt.
    • Net leverage was reduced to x2.27, down from x2.90, and net debt decreased by 11% to €552 million, indicating strong deleveraging.
    • Earnings per share rose by 58% to €2.01, driven by operational performance, with the company expecting continued growth in 2026.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Befesa is on 26.02.2026.

    The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 32,68EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,86EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,55 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.947,58PKT (+0,33 %).


    Befesa

    +1,16 %
    -1,82 %
    +1,44 %
    +19,26 %
    +39,23 %
    -33,28 %
    -43,78 %
    -5,43 %
    ISIN:LU1704650164WKN:A2H5Z1





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Befesa Hits Record €243M EBITDA & Cash Flow, Up 14% In FY2025, Befesa combined record profitability and cash generation with disciplined deleveraging, even as revenues dipped amid softer aluminium volumes.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     