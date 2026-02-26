Befesa Hits Record €243M EBITDA & Cash Flow, Up 14%

Befesa's adjusted EBITDA reached an all-time high of €242.8 million in FY2025, up 14% from €213.4 million in FY2024.

The company's record operating cash flow was €211.9 million, a 10% increase year-over-year.

Revenue decreased by 5% to €1,182.6 million, mainly due to lower secondary aluminium volumes, but EBITDA margins improved to 20.5%.

The Steel Dust segment's adjusted EBITDA increased by 25% to €212.1 million, with a margin of 26.5%, and throughput remained resilient at 1,215 kt.

Net leverage was reduced to x2.27, down from x2.90, and net debt decreased by 11% to €552 million, indicating strong deleveraging.

Earnings per share rose by 58% to €2.01, driven by operational performance, with the company expecting continued growth in 2026.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Befesa is on 26.02.2026.

The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 32,68EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,86EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,55 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.947,58PKT (+0,33 %).





