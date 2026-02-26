Befesa Hits Record €243M EBITDA & Cash Flow, Up 14%
In FY2025, Befesa combined record profitability and cash generation with disciplined deleveraging, even as revenues dipped amid softer aluminium volumes.
Foto: Peter Endig - picture alliance / ZB
- Befesa's adjusted EBITDA reached an all-time high of €242.8 million in FY2025, up 14% from €213.4 million in FY2024.
- The company's record operating cash flow was €211.9 million, a 10% increase year-over-year.
- Revenue decreased by 5% to €1,182.6 million, mainly due to lower secondary aluminium volumes, but EBITDA margins improved to 20.5%.
- The Steel Dust segment's adjusted EBITDA increased by 25% to €212.1 million, with a margin of 26.5%, and throughput remained resilient at 1,215 kt.
- Net leverage was reduced to x2.27, down from x2.90, and net debt decreased by 11% to €552 million, indicating strong deleveraging.
- Earnings per share rose by 58% to €2.01, driven by operational performance, with the company expecting continued growth in 2026.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Befesa is on 26.02.2026.
The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 32,68EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,86EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,55 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.947,58PKT (+0,33 %).
+1,16 %
-1,82 %
+1,44 %
+19,26 %
+39,23 %
-33,28 %
-43,78 %
-5,43 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte