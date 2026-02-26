    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsadesso AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu adesso
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    adesso Drives Growth: EUR 1.47B Sales, +26% EBITDA, Dividend Hike!

    adesso closes 2025 with record-breaking figures: double-digit sales growth, a sharply rising EBITDA margin, and an optimistic outlook despite economic headwinds.

    adesso Drives Growth: EUR 1.47B Sales, +26% EBITDA, Dividend Hike!
    Foto: adesso SE
    • adesso increased its sales for 2025 to EUR 1.47 billion, a 13% rise, surpassing the previous year’s EUR 1.30 billion
    • EBITDA for 2025 reached EUR 123.6 million, a 26% increase, at the upper end of the forecast range
    • The EBITDA margin improved to 8.4% for the full year, with a strong final quarter margin of 11.9%
    • A dividend proposal of EUR 0.78 per share was made, up from EUR 0.75 in the previous year
    • For 2026, adesso forecasts sales between EUR 1.6 and 1.7 billion and EBITDA between EUR 130 and 150 million, despite challenging economic conditions
    • The company remains optimistic about continued demand for its digitalisation services and growth opportunities in the coming years

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at adesso is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of adesso at the time of the news was 60,55EUR and was up +5,58 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,98 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.947,58PKT (+0,33 %).


    adesso

    +16,90 %
    +2,64 %
    -32,58 %
    -40,54 %
    -34,97 %
    -62,37 %
    -50,31 %
    +137,08 %
    -68,05 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z23Q5WKN:A0Z23Q





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    adesso Drives Growth: EUR 1.47B Sales, +26% EBITDA, Dividend Hike! adesso closes 2025 with record-breaking figures: double-digit sales growth, a sharply rising EBITDA margin, and an optimistic outlook despite economic headwinds.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     