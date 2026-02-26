adesso Drives Growth: EUR 1.47B Sales, +26% EBITDA, Dividend Hike!

adesso increased its sales for 2025 to EUR 1.47 billion, a 13% rise, surpassing the previous year’s EUR 1.30 billion

EBITDA for 2025 reached EUR 123.6 million, a 26% increase, at the upper end of the forecast range

The EBITDA margin improved to 8.4% for the full year, with a strong final quarter margin of 11.9%

A dividend proposal of EUR 0.78 per share was made, up from EUR 0.75 in the previous year

For 2026, adesso forecasts sales between EUR 1.6 and 1.7 billion and EBITDA between EUR 130 and 150 million, despite challenging economic conditions

The company remains optimistic about continued demand for its digitalisation services and growth opportunities in the coming years

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at adesso is on 31.03.2026.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 60,55EUR and was up +5,58 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,98 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.947,58PKT (+0,33 %).





