AIXTRON Delivers Strong Results Despite Soft Market Challenges
Despite a challenging year, the company delivered solid 2025 results, strong cash generation and a robust balance sheet, while positioning for growth in optoelectronics and GaN.
Foto: AIXTRON
- Fiscal 2025 results: revenue EUR 556.6m (-12% YoY) at the upper end of guidance, EBIT EUR 100.3m (-24%), EBIT margin 18%.
- Order development: 2025 order intake EUR 544.3m (-9% YoY), Q4 intake EUR 169.6m (+37% vs Q3), equipment order backlog EUR 257.8m (-11% YoY).
- Optoelectronics recovery: strong demand for lasers and photonics for AI and high‑speed data; G10‑AsP platform received repeat orders from blue‑chip customers worldwide.
- SiC/GaN market dynamics: demand weak in Western markets but supported by Asia/China; significant large‑volume G10‑SiC orders in China and delivery of the 100th G10‑SiC system.
- Strong cash generation and balance sheet: operating cash flow EUR 208.4m (vs EUR 26.2m), free cash flow EUR 181.9m (vs -72.4m), cash & equivalents EUR 224.6m, equity ratio 88%.
- 2026 outlook and actions: expects ~EUR 520m revenue (±EUR 30m), gross margin ~41–42%, EBIT margin ~16–19%; foresees optoelectronics and GaN growth but weak SiC, proposes stable dividend EUR 0.15 and continues capacity/headcount adjustments.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at AIXTRON is on 26.02.2026.
The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 23,360EUR and was down -3,55 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,065EUR this corresponds to a minus of -5,54 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.229,40PKT (-0,82 %).
-10,74 %
-8,97 %
+15,48 %
+39,01 %
+73,71 %
-3,58 %
+28,99 %
+682,01 %
+253,95 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte