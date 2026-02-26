AIXTRON Delivers Strong Results Despite Soft Market Challenges

Fiscal 2025 results: revenue EUR 556.6m (-12% YoY) at the upper end of guidance, EBIT EUR 100.3m (-24%), EBIT margin 18%.

Order development: 2025 order intake EUR 544.3m (-9% YoY), Q4 intake EUR 169.6m (+37% vs Q3), equipment order backlog EUR 257.8m (-11% YoY).

Optoelectronics recovery: strong demand for lasers and photonics for AI and high‑speed data; G10‑AsP platform received repeat orders from blue‑chip customers worldwide.

SiC/GaN market dynamics: demand weak in Western markets but supported by Asia/China; significant large‑volume G10‑SiC orders in China and delivery of the 100th G10‑SiC system.

Strong cash generation and balance sheet: operating cash flow EUR 208.4m (vs EUR 26.2m), free cash flow EUR 181.9m (vs -72.4m), cash & equivalents EUR 224.6m, equity ratio 88%.

2026 outlook and actions: expects ~EUR 520m revenue (±EUR 30m), gross margin ~41–42%, EBIT margin ~16–19%; foresees optoelectronics and GaN growth but weak SiC, proposes stable dividend EUR 0.15 and continues capacity/headcount adjustments.

The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 23,360EUR and was down -3,55 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,065EUR this corresponds to a minus of -5,54 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.229,40PKT (-0,82 %).





