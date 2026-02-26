    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPUMA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PUMA
    PUMA's 2025 Reset Sets Stage for 2026 Transition Year

    After a turbulent reset year in 2025, PUMA is reshaping its business, tightening costs and streamlining its portfolio to reclaim a Top‑3 spot in global sports.

    Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photograph - picture alliance
    • PUMA completed a strategic “reset” in 2025 to reposition itself as a Top‑3 global sports brand (distribution clean‑up, reduced promotions, product‑portfolio simplification and cost‑efficiency measures).
    • FY 2025 sales fell 8.1% currency‑adjusted to €7,296.2m (reported -13.1%); Q4 sales dropped c.20.7% to €1,564.9m, while DTC share increased (FY DTC 32.4%; Q4 DTC 41.1%).
    • Profitability deteriorated: gross margin down 260 bps to 45.0% (FY); adjusted EBIT -€165.6m; reported EBIT -€357.2m (including €191.6m one‑time charges); EPS from continuing operations -€4.37.
    • Balance sheet and liquidity: inventories €2,060.0m (+2.3% reported, +10.7% ca), working capital €1,536.6m (+20.2%); free cash flow -€530.3m; net debt €1,063.5m (vs €119.8m prior year); unutilised credit lines €1,202.2m and additional financing secured.
    • FY 2026 = transition year: company expects currency‑adjusted sales to decline low‑ to mid‑single‑digit, EBIT guidance €‑50m to €‑150m (including one‑offs), and CAPEX around €200m; aim to return to above‑industry growth from 2027.
    • Corporate actions and governance: cost‑efficiency program (≈1,400 roles cut) with related one‑time costs; management proposes no dividend for FY2025; subsequent events include Anta’s announced 29.06% stake purchase (subject to conditions) and additional promissory‑note/bridge financing adjustments.

