PUMA's 2025 Reset Sets Stage for 2026 Transition Year

PUMA completed a strategic “reset” in 2025 to reposition itself as a Top‑3 global sports brand (distribution clean‑up, reduced promotions, product‑portfolio simplification and cost‑efficiency measures).

FY 2025 sales fell 8.1% currency‑adjusted to €7,296.2m (reported -13.1%); Q4 sales dropped c.20.7% to €1,564.9m, while DTC share increased (FY DTC 32.4%; Q4 DTC 41.1%).

Profitability deteriorated: gross margin down 260 bps to 45.0% (FY); adjusted EBIT -€165.6m; reported EBIT -€357.2m (including €191.6m one‑time charges); EPS from continuing operations -€4.37.

Balance sheet and liquidity: inventories €2,060.0m (+2.3% reported, +10.7% ca), working capital €1,536.6m (+20.2%); free cash flow -€530.3m; net debt €1,063.5m (vs €119.8m prior year); unutilised credit lines €1,202.2m and additional financing secured.

FY 2026 = transition year: company expects currency‑adjusted sales to decline low‑ to mid‑single‑digit, EBIT guidance €‑50m to €‑150m (including one‑offs), and CAPEX around €200m; aim to return to above‑industry growth from 2027.

Corporate actions and governance: cost‑efficiency program (≈1,400 roles cut) with related one‑time costs; management proposes no dividend for FY2025; subsequent events include Anta’s announced 29.06% stake purchase (subject to conditions) and additional promissory‑note/bridge financing adjustments.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PUMA is on 26.02.2026.

The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 22,410EUR and was down -1,06 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,28 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.369,73PKT (-0,37 %).





