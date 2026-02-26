Entering UK, unlocking significant growth potential

Westwing announced its anticipated entry into the United Kingdom, its 23rd European market and the last major strategic white spot on the company’s map. The launch is comprehensive from day one, covering the full Westwing Collection alongside a curated mix of international and local UK partner brands including Kartell, Georg Jensen, Le Creuset, Louis Poulsen and Trudon. Westwing is also bringing its full service suite to the UK from the outset: the Westwing Design Service, the B2B offering and the Delivery & Assembly Service. The move is a direct execution of Phase 3 of Westwing’s three-step value creation plan: Scaling with Operating Leverage.

The UK entry is the direct confirmation of what we flagged as imminent in our latest update two weeks ago. The strategic rationale is compelling. We estimate the UK Home & Living market at around € 20bn, representing roughly 15% of Westwing’s existing addressable market, making this by far the largest single market addition in the company’s history. Structurally, the UK is also one of the most attractive e-commerce markets globally, with approximately 87% of internet users shopping online, a backdrop more favourable than most of the 22 markets Westwing already serves.