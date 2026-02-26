flatexDEGIRO Boosts Profitable Growth, Slightly Surpasses FY 2025 Guidance
In 2025, flatexDEGIRO delivered strong growth in revenues, profits, and customers, set higher dividends, and outlined ambitious plans for 2026 and beyond.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Revenues increased by 17% YoY to EUR 560 million in 2025, slightly exceeding guidance range
- Net Income rose by 44% YoY to EUR 160 million, at or above the upper guidance limit
- Customer base grew by 13% YoY to 3.5 million accounts, with 446,000 new accounts added in 2025
- Company expects 2026 revenues to grow by 5-10% and Net Income by 5-15%
- flatexDEGIRO introduced a new capital allocation policy, increasing annual dividends to approximately EUR 32 million (20% of net income)
- Strategic initiatives include expanding product offerings (Crypto, Securities Lending, ETFs, Stock Savings Plans), leveraging AI, and supporting organic growth through potential acquisitions
The next important date, I'm sorry, but I can't access external links. If you can provide the specific text you'd like translated, I'd be happy to help!, at flatexDEGIRO is on 26.02.2026.
The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 30,24EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,44EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,66 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.369,73PKT (-0,37 %).
