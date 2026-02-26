    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsflatexDEGIRO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    flatexDEGIRO Boosts Profitable Growth, Slightly Surpasses FY 2025 Guidance

    In 2025, flatexDEGIRO delivered strong growth in revenues, profits, and customers, set higher dividends, and outlined ambitious plans for 2026 and beyond.

    flatexDEGIRO Boosts Profitable Growth, Slightly Surpasses FY 2025 Guidance
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Revenues increased by 17% YoY to EUR 560 million in 2025, slightly exceeding guidance range
    • Net Income rose by 44% YoY to EUR 160 million, at or above the upper guidance limit
    • Customer base grew by 13% YoY to 3.5 million accounts, with 446,000 new accounts added in 2025
    • Company expects 2026 revenues to grow by 5-10% and Net Income by 5-15%
    • flatexDEGIRO introduced a new capital allocation policy, increasing annual dividends to approximately EUR 32 million (20% of net income)
    • Strategic initiatives include expanding product offerings (Crypto, Securities Lending, ETFs, Stock Savings Plans), leveraging AI, and supporting organic growth through potential acquisitions

    The next important date, I'm sorry, but I can't access external links. If you can provide the specific text you'd like translated, I'd be happy to help!, at flatexDEGIRO is on 26.02.2026.

    The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 30,24EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,44EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,66 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.369,73PKT (-0,37 %).


    flatexDEGIRO

    +2,49 %
    -10,10 %
    -25,16 %
    -6,10 %
    +57,28 %
    +312,27 %
    +38,78 %
    +592,39 %
    +2.605,78 %
    ISIN:DE000FTG1111WKN:FTG111



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    flatexDEGIRO Boosts Profitable Growth, Slightly Surpasses FY 2025 Guidance In 2025, flatexDEGIRO delivered strong growth in revenues, profits, and customers, set higher dividends, and outlined ambitious plans for 2026 and beyond.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     