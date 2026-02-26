    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsUzin Utz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Uzin Utz
    Uzin Utz Announces 2025 Provisional Financial Results

    Uzin Utz Group closed FY2025 with record sales and solid profitability, navigating mixed construction markets, easing inflation, and currency headwinds.

    Uzin Utz Announces 2025 Provisional Financial Results
    • Uzin Utz Group posted record consolidated sales of €505.1 million in FY2025, up 6.1% from €476.0 million (first time exceeding €500 million).
    • Provisional EBIT was €40.4 million (vs. €42.8 million prior year), corresponding to an 8.0% EBIT margin, meeting the PASSION 2025 target.
    • Operating cash flow is expected to be significantly lower than the previous year, largely due to increases in inventories and receivables.
    • Final FY2025 financial statements and the annual report will be published on March 31, 2026, after adoption and approval of the accounts.
    • Market conditions: overall construction stabilized in key markets, but Germany and growth markets USA and France recorded negative growth; G20 inflation eased and ECB rate cuts plus a German investment package supported the economy and construction sector.
    • Group earnings were negatively impacted by adverse currency effects related to the US dollar and by US tariff policy.

    The price of Uzin Utz at the time of the news was 81,25EUR and was up +0,93 % compared with the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 80,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,54 % since publication.


    Uzin Utz

    -6,21 %
    -5,03 %
    +13,99 %
    +20,74 %
    +41,74 %
    +43,49 %
    +20,56 %
    +103,34 %
    +271,63 %
    ISIN:DE0007551509WKN:755150





    
