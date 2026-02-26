Forecast Shift Expected for 2025/2026 Fiscal Year
Borussia Dortmund has issued a profit warning after its Champions League exit, revising its 2025/26 outlook as lost competition income weighs heavily on expected results.
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
- 26 Feb 2026: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA disclosed inside information under Article 17 MAR.
- Trigger: elimination from the UEFA Champions League play-offs caused a loss of planned competition earnings.
- Revised 2025/2026 full-year forecast: consolidated net loss of between EUR -12,000 thousand and EUR -22,000 thousand (i.e., approx. -€12m to -€22m).
- Previous forecast range: EUR -5,000 thousand to EUR 5,000 thousand (i.e., approx. -€5m to €5m).
- Forecast is subject to any value-enhancing events occurring before completion of the annual financial statements and to findings arising during the audit after the reporting period.
- Contact/issuer info: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (Dortmund); contact — Dr. Robin Steden, Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report – Q3 fiscal year 2025/2026 (Alternative: Release of the quarterly statement – Q3 fiscal year 2025/2026), at Borussia Dortmund is on 15.05.2026.
