Forecast Shift Expected for 2025/2026 Fiscal Year

26 Feb 2026: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA disclosed inside information under Article 17 MAR.

Trigger: elimination from the UEFA Champions League play-offs caused a loss of planned competition earnings.

Revised 2025/2026 full-year forecast: consolidated net loss of between EUR -12,000 thousand and EUR -22,000 thousand (i.e., approx. -€12m to -€22m).

Previous forecast range: EUR -5,000 thousand to EUR 5,000 thousand (i.e., approx. -€5m to €5m).

Forecast is subject to any value-enhancing events occurring before completion of the annual financial statements and to findings arising during the audit after the reporting period.

Contact/issuer info: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (Dortmund); contact — Dr. Robin Steden, Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report – Q3 fiscal year 2025/2026 (Alternative: Release of the quarterly statement – Q3 fiscal year 2025/2026), at Borussia Dortmund is on 15.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.953,61PKT (+0,03 %).





