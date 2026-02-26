    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBorussia Dortmund AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Borussia Dortmund
    Forecast Shift Expected for 2025/2026 Fiscal Year

    Borussia Dortmund has issued a profit warning after its Champions League exit, revising its 2025/26 outlook as lost competition income weighs heavily on expected results.

    Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
    • 26 Feb 2026: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA disclosed inside information under Article 17 MAR.
    • Trigger: elimination from the UEFA Champions League play-offs caused a loss of planned competition earnings.
    • Revised 2025/2026 full-year forecast: consolidated net loss of between EUR -12,000 thousand and EUR -22,000 thousand (i.e., approx. -€12m to -€22m).
    • Previous forecast range: EUR -5,000 thousand to EUR 5,000 thousand (i.e., approx. -€5m to €5m).
    • Forecast is subject to any value-enhancing events occurring before completion of the annual financial statements and to findings arising during the audit after the reporting period.
    • Contact/issuer info: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (Dortmund); contact — Dr. Robin Steden, Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.953,61PKT (+0,03 %).


    Borussia Dortmund

    -1,71 %
    -5,68 %
    -5,82 %
    -6,10 %
    -1,84 %
    -25,70 %
    -38,54 %
    -17,68 %
    -68,46 %
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
