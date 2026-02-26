SMT Scharf Unveils 2026 Outlook & Strategy to Lead Global Mining & Tunneling
SMT Scharf AG is reshaping its future with cautious financial targets, a sharpened 2026 strategy, and a clear push into electric underground transport solutions.
Foto: SMT Scharf GmbH
- SMT Scharf AG expects 2025 revenue to be between EUR 100-120 million and EBIT between EUR 0.5-2.5 million
- The forecast for 2026 predicts revenue of EUR 95-115 million and EBIT of EUR 1-2 million
- The company has approved a new Strategy 2026 focusing on optimizing global supply chain, integrating locations, and diversifying product portfolio
- The strategy emphasizes developing electric and battery-powered transport solutions for underground mining and tunneling, mainly in China
- SMT Scharf plans workforce adjustments and strategic measures following the closure of its Canadian subsidiary to ensure long-term viability
- The operational focus of SMT Scharf GmbH in Germany will shift to tunnel logistics and after-sales services worldwide
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at SMT Scharf is on 30.03.2026.
The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 6,8500EUR and was down -3,18 % compared with the previous day.
-3,55 %
+2,16 %
+22,41 %
+19,33 %
+4,41 %
-36,61 %
-11,09 %
-18,46 %
-38,74 %
