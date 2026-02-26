    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGolden Matrix Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Golden Matrix Group
    Golden Matrix Group Unveils Reverse Split & Rebrands as Meridian Holdings

    Golden Matrix Group is reshaping its market profile with a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, a new corporate name—Meridian Holdings Inc.—and a fresh Nasdaq ticker: MRDN.

    • Board approved a 1‑for‑12 reverse stock split of Golden Matrix Group’s common stock.
    • The company will change its name to Meridian Holdings Inc. and its Nasdaq ticker to “MRDN”; the changes become effective at 12:01 AM ET on March 3, 2026 and shares are expected to begin trading on a split‑adjusted/name‑changed basis that day (new CUSIP 381098409).
    • The reverse split will reduce issued and outstanding shares from 151,692,749 to 12,641,062 and reduce authorized common shares from 300,000,000 to 25,000,000.
    • Proportionate adjustments will be made to shares underlying outstanding equity awards, equity incentive plans and warrants, including corresponding adjustments to exercise/strike prices.
    • No fractional shares will be issued; holders entitled to fractional shares will receive a cash payment equal to the fraction multiplied by the closing Nasdaq price on the trading day immediately prior to the Effective Time.
    • The company says the reverse split aims to satisfy Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirements and strengthen its capital‑markets positioning; VStock Transfer LLC is acting as transfer/exchange agent, and a Form 8‑K will be filed on March 3, 2026.

    The price of Golden Matrix Group at the time of the news was 0,4900EUR and was up +2,08 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -10,20 % since publication.


    Golden Matrix Group

    -6,25 %
    -4,02 %
    -10,91 %
    -27,94 %
    -74,74 %
    -92,82 %
    ISIN:US3810983003WKN:A2P79L





