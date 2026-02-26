Golden Matrix Group Unveils Reverse Split & Rebrands as Meridian Holdings

Board approved a 1‑for‑12 reverse stock split of Golden Matrix Group’s common stock.

The company will change its name to Meridian Holdings Inc. and its Nasdaq ticker to “MRDN”; the changes become effective at 12:01 AM ET on March 3, 2026 and shares are expected to begin trading on a split‑adjusted/name‑changed basis that day (new CUSIP 381098409).

The reverse split will reduce issued and outstanding shares from 151,692,749 to 12,641,062 and reduce authorized common shares from 300,000,000 to 25,000,000.

Proportionate adjustments will be made to shares underlying outstanding equity awards, equity incentive plans and warrants, including corresponding adjustments to exercise/strike prices.

No fractional shares will be issued; holders entitled to fractional shares will receive a cash payment equal to the fraction multiplied by the closing Nasdaq price on the trading day immediately prior to the Effective Time.

The company says the reverse split aims to satisfy Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirements and strengthen its capital‑markets positioning; VStock Transfer LLC is acting as transfer/exchange agent, and a Form 8‑K will be filed on March 3, 2026.

The price of Golden Matrix Group at the time of the news was 0,4900EUR and was up +2,08 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -10,20 % since publication.





