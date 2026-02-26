    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBrockhaus Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologies
    Brockhaus Technologies' AGM Approves Sale of Bikeleasing Stake by Large Majority

    Brockhaus Technologies is reshaping its portfolio, as shareholders back a landmark deal to sell a majority stake in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE SAS.

    Brockhaus Technologies' AGM Approves Sale of Bikeleasing Stake by Large Majority
    • The Annual General Meeting of Brockhaus Technologies AG approved the sale of approximately 52% of its shares in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE SAS by a large majority (about 98.05%)
    • The transaction values the Bikeleasing Group at an enterprise value of €525 million, with Brockhaus Technologies' pro-rata share expected to be around €240 million after costs and taxes
    • The sale is based on a share purchase agreement signed on December 23, 2025, and the final purchase price will be determined at closing based on the company's financials at that time
    • The transaction is pending approval from BaFin, with closing expected in the second quarter of 2026
    • The proceeds from the sale will likely be used to enhance shareholder value through options such as share buybacks, dividends, or additional acquisitions
    • Brockhaus Technologies is a Frankfurt-based technology group that invests in high-growth, high-margin B2B technology companies in the German Mittelstand, supporting their long-term profitable growth

    The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 17,100EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.


    Brockhaus Technologies

    -0,29 %
    +0,88 %
    +4,59 %
    +48,05 %
    -31,33 %
    -25,33 %
    -37,25 %
    -51,15 %
    Brockhaus Technologies is reshaping its portfolio, as shareholders back a landmark deal to sell a majority stake in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE SAS.
