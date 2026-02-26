Brockhaus Technologies' AGM Approves Sale of Bikeleasing Stake by Large Majority

The Annual General Meeting of Brockhaus Technologies AG approved the sale of approximately 52% of its shares in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE SAS by a large majority (about 98.05%)

The transaction values the Bikeleasing Group at an enterprise value of €525 million, with Brockhaus Technologies' pro-rata share expected to be around €240 million after costs and taxes

The sale is based on a share purchase agreement signed on December 23, 2025, and the final purchase price will be determined at closing based on the company's financials at that time

The transaction is pending approval from BaFin, with closing expected in the second quarter of 2026

The proceeds from the sale will likely be used to enhance shareholder value through options such as share buybacks, dividends, or additional acquisitions

Brockhaus Technologies is a Frankfurt-based technology group that invests in high-growth, high-margin B2B technology companies in the German Mittelstand, supporting their long-term profitable growth

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 17,100EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.





