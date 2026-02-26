Brockhaus Technologies' AGM Approves Sale of Bikeleasing Stake by Large Majority
Brockhaus Technologies is reshaping its portfolio, as shareholders back a landmark deal to sell a majority stake in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE SAS.
- The Annual General Meeting of Brockhaus Technologies AG approved the sale of approximately 52% of its shares in Bikeleasing Group to Decathlon PULSE SAS by a large majority (about 98.05%)
- The transaction values the Bikeleasing Group at an enterprise value of €525 million, with Brockhaus Technologies' pro-rata share expected to be around €240 million after costs and taxes
- The sale is based on a share purchase agreement signed on December 23, 2025, and the final purchase price will be determined at closing based on the company's financials at that time
- The transaction is pending approval from BaFin, with closing expected in the second quarter of 2026
- The proceeds from the sale will likely be used to enhance shareholder value through options such as share buybacks, dividends, or additional acquisitions
- Brockhaus Technologies is a Frankfurt-based technology group that invests in high-growth, high-margin B2B technology companies in the German Mittelstand, supporting their long-term profitable growth
The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 17,100EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous
day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,58 % since publication.
-0,29 %
+0,88 %
+4,59 %
+48,05 %
-31,33 %
-25,33 %
-37,25 %
-51,15 %
