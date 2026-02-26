PIERER Mobility Secures Major Loan from Global Bankers to Fuel Growth

KTM AG has secured a refinancing loan from an international banking consortium to refinance its existing debt to Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V.

The refinancing loan has a total volume of EUR 550 million.

In May 2025 Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. had previously provided KTM AG with a EUR 450 million loan as part of the restructuring.

The new loan is unsecured, has a five‑year term, and carries interest in the low‑ to mid‑single‑digit percentage range.

During the loan term KTM AG is subject to market‑standard restrictions on dividend distributions.

With the signing of this agreement, KTM AG’s refinancing measures are considered complete.

The next important date, quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 17,410EUR and was up +0,52 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,52 % since publication.





