VZ Group Celebrates Record-Breaking Financial Year!
VZ Group delivered another year of solid growth in 2025, boosting revenues, profits and assets under management while maintaining a robust capital position and rewarding shareholders.
- VZ Group increased its revenues by 9.4% to 574.5 million CHF in 2025
- Net profit rose by 7.9% to 236.4 million CHF, driven by growth in assets under management and client base
- Assets under management grew by 16.6% to 61.8 billion CHF, with a 15% increase in revenue from assets under management
- The balance sheet's low-risk structure resulted in a high combined common capital ratio of 28.4%, and total assets increased to 8.3 billion CHF
- The Board proposes a dividend increase from 2.73 to 2.95 CHF per share, distributing 50% of net profit to shareholders
- The company expects growth in total revenues and net profit to return to recent average levels in 2026, despite slower banking income due to low interest rates
