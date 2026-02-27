    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVZ Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu VZ Holding
    VZ Group Celebrates Record-Breaking Financial Year!

    VZ Group delivered another year of solid growth in 2025, boosting revenues, profits and assets under management while maintaining a robust capital position and rewarding shareholders.

    VZ Group Celebrates Record-Breaking Financial Year!
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • VZ Group increased its revenues by 9.4% to 574.5 million CHF in 2025
    • Net profit rose by 7.9% to 236.4 million CHF, driven by growth in assets under management and client base
    • Assets under management grew by 16.6% to 61.8 billion CHF, with a 15% increase in revenue from assets under management
    • The balance sheet's low-risk structure resulted in a high combined common capital ratio of 28.4%, and total assets increased to 8.3 billion CHF
    • The Board proposes a dividend increase from 2.73 to 2.95 CHF per share, distributing 50% of net profit to shareholders
    • The company expects growth in total revenues and net profit to return to recent average levels in 2026, despite slower banking income due to low interest rates

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at VZ Holding is on 27.02.2026.


    VZ Holding

    ISIN:CH0528751586WKN:A2P272





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    VZ Group delivered another year of solid growth in 2025, boosting revenues, profits and assets under management while maintaining a robust capital position and rewarding shareholders.
