    2025: Double-Digit EBIT Growth & 18.3% Margin Leads Industry Success

    Holcim closes 2025 on a high note: stronger profits, resilient sales, bold acquisitions and greener products set the stage for ambitious 2026 growth targets.

    2025: Double-Digit EBIT Growth & 18.3% Margin Leads Industry Success
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Holcim achieved excellent 2025 results with a 10.3% increase in recurring EBIT to CHF 2,876 million, and an industry-leading margin of 18.3%
    • Full-year net sales grew by 3.0% in local currency to CHF 15.724 billion, despite currency effects, with a 12.2% increase in Q4 to CHF 3.818 billion
    • The company completed 21 transactions in 2025, including acquisitions of Xella and a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, to focus on attractive markets
    • Holcim’s sustainable product offerings, such as ECOPact and ECOPlanet, saw increased sales, with recycled construction demolition materials up 23.5% to 8.0 million tons
    • The company’s free cash flow rose slightly to CHF 2.154 billion, and a dividend of CHF 1.70 per share is proposed, reflecting a payout ratio of 53%
    • For 2026, Holcim guides for 3-5% organic net sales growth, 8-10% recurring EBIT growth, further margin expansion, and over 20% growth in recycled demolition materials

    The next important date, quarterly report, at Holcim is on 27.02.2026.


    Holcim

    Disclaimer: The articles provided were created with the help of artificial intelligence and are for informational purposes only. The accuracy of the information cannot be guaranteed. Please consult independent sources before making financial decisions. We assume no liability for losses or damages. Investing involves risks.
    2025: Double-Digit EBIT Growth & 18.3% Margin Leads Industry Success Holcim closes 2025 on a high note: stronger profits, resilient sales, bold acquisitions and greener products set the stage for ambitious 2026 growth targets.
