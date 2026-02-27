2025: Double-Digit EBIT Growth & 18.3% Margin Leads Industry Success
Holcim closes 2025 on a high note: stronger profits, resilient sales, bold acquisitions and greener products set the stage for ambitious 2026 growth targets.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Holcim achieved excellent 2025 results with a 10.3% increase in recurring EBIT to CHF 2,876 million, and an industry-leading margin of 18.3%
- Full-year net sales grew by 3.0% in local currency to CHF 15.724 billion, despite currency effects, with a 12.2% increase in Q4 to CHF 3.818 billion
- The company completed 21 transactions in 2025, including acquisitions of Xella and a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, to focus on attractive markets
- Holcim’s sustainable product offerings, such as ECOPact and ECOPlanet, saw increased sales, with recycled construction demolition materials up 23.5% to 8.0 million tons
- The company’s free cash flow rose slightly to CHF 2.154 billion, and a dividend of CHF 1.70 per share is proposed, reflecting a payout ratio of 53%
- For 2026, Holcim guides for 3-5% organic net sales growth, 8-10% recurring EBIT growth, further margin expansion, and over 20% growth in recycled demolition materials
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Holcim is on 27.02.2026.
