Alzchem Group AG Achieves 2025 Record Year with Strong Sales & EBITDA

Alzchem Group achieved a record year in 2025 with sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million.

The EBITDA margin increased to 20.7%, and net income rose to EUR 63.6 million.

The company benefited from its focus on specialty chemicals and niche markets, despite industry challenges.

Significant investments are ongoing, including capacity expansions for guanidine nitrate and nitroguanidine, with new plants planned for 2026 and 2027.

A new investment program of around EUR 120 million was approved to expand creatine production, with gradual commissioning from late 2027.

For 2026, Alzchem forecasts sales of around EUR 600 million and EBITDA of approximately EUR 126 million, with plans to increase dividends to EUR 2.10 per share.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Alzchem Group is on 27.02.2026.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 156,30EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 156,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.070,04PKT (+0,68 %).





