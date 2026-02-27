    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAlzchem Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Alzchem Group
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Alzchem Group AG Achieves 2025 Record Year with Strong Sales & EBITDA

    In 2025, Alzchem Group set new records in sales, earnings and margins, while boldly investing in future growth across specialty chemicals and creatine production.

    Alzchem Group AG Achieves 2025 Record Year with Strong Sales & EBITDA
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Alzchem Group achieved a record year in 2025 with sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million.
    • The EBITDA margin increased to 20.7%, and net income rose to EUR 63.6 million.
    • The company benefited from its focus on specialty chemicals and niche markets, despite industry challenges.
    • Significant investments are ongoing, including capacity expansions for guanidine nitrate and nitroguanidine, with new plants planned for 2026 and 2027.
    • A new investment program of around EUR 120 million was approved to expand creatine production, with gradual commissioning from late 2027.
    • For 2026, Alzchem forecasts sales of around EUR 600 million and EBITDA of approximately EUR 126 million, with plans to increase dividends to EUR 2.10 per share.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Alzchem Group is on 27.02.2026.

    The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 156,30EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 156,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.070,04PKT (+0,68 %).


    Alzchem Group

    -1,92 %
    -0,39 %
    +0,79 %
    +20,06 %
    +105,36 %
    +723,66 %
    +493,80 %
    +199,89 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Alzchem Group AG Achieves 2025 Record Year with Strong Sales & EBITDA In 2025, Alzchem Group set new records in sales, earnings and margins, while boldly investing in future growth across specialty chemicals and creatine production.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     