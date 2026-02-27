Alzchem Group AG Achieves 2025 Record Year with Strong Sales & EBITDA
In 2025, Alzchem Group set new records in sales, earnings and margins, while boldly investing in future growth across specialty chemicals and creatine production.
- Alzchem Group achieved a record year in 2025 with sales of EUR 562.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million.
- The EBITDA margin increased to 20.7%, and net income rose to EUR 63.6 million.
- The company benefited from its focus on specialty chemicals and niche markets, despite industry challenges.
- Significant investments are ongoing, including capacity expansions for guanidine nitrate and nitroguanidine, with new plants planned for 2026 and 2027.
- A new investment program of around EUR 120 million was approved to expand creatine production, with gradual commissioning from late 2027.
- For 2026, Alzchem forecasts sales of around EUR 600 million and EBITDA of approximately EUR 126 million, with plans to increase dividends to EUR 2.10 per share.
