    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKapsch TrafficCom AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Kapsch TrafficCom Reports Strong Results for Q1-Q3 2025/26

    Kapsch TrafficCom navigates a challenging year marked by weaker markets, lower revenues, and revised guidance, yet preserves cash strength and a solid order backlog.

    Kapsch TrafficCom Reports Strong Results for Q1-Q3 2025/26
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenues declined by 25% to EUR 307 million in the first three quarters of 2025/26 due to market weakness and project terminations.
    • EBIT increased significantly to EUR 12 million, mainly due to a one-time effect from Germany.
    • The market environment remained weak in Q3, impacting project wins and revenue growth.
    • Despite challenges, Kapsch TrafficCom maintained a positive free cash flow of EUR 7 million and a stable balance sheet.
    • The company lowered its full-year revenue forecast to around EUR 420 million and EBIT to approximately EUR 7 million.
    • The order backlog remains strong at EUR 1.2 billion, providing future growth potential despite current market difficulties.

    The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 5,7700EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.


    Kapsch TrafficCom

    +0,70 %
    +0,71 %
    -3,08 %
    -7,52 %
    -21,61 %
    -57,63 %
    -62,27 %
    -83,49 %
    ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Kapsch TrafficCom Reports Strong Results for Q1-Q3 2025/26 Kapsch TrafficCom navigates a challenging year marked by weaker markets, lower revenues, and revised guidance, yet preserves cash strength and a solid order backlog.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     