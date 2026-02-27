Kapsch TrafficCom Reports Strong Results for Q1-Q3 2025/26

Revenues declined by 25% to EUR 307 million in the first three quarters of 2025/26 due to market weakness and project terminations.

EBIT increased significantly to EUR 12 million, mainly due to a one-time effect from Germany.

The market environment remained weak in Q3, impacting project wins and revenue growth.

Despite challenges, Kapsch TrafficCom maintained a positive free cash flow of EUR 7 million and a stable balance sheet.

The company lowered its full-year revenue forecast to around EUR 420 million and EBIT to approximately EUR 7 million.

The order backlog remains strong at EUR 1.2 billion, providing future growth potential despite current market difficulties.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 5,7700EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.





