Kapsch TrafficCom Reports Strong Results for Q1-Q3 2025/26
Kapsch TrafficCom navigates a challenging year marked by weaker markets, lower revenues, and revised guidance, yet preserves cash strength and a solid order backlog.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Revenues declined by 25% to EUR 307 million in the first three quarters of 2025/26 due to market weakness and project terminations.
- EBIT increased significantly to EUR 12 million, mainly due to a one-time effect from Germany.
- The market environment remained weak in Q3, impacting project wins and revenue growth.
- Despite challenges, Kapsch TrafficCom maintained a positive free cash flow of EUR 7 million and a stable balance sheet.
- The company lowered its full-year revenue forecast to around EUR 420 million and EBIT to approximately EUR 7 million.
- The order backlog remains strong at EUR 1.2 billion, providing future growth potential despite current market difficulties.
The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 5,7700EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
+0,70 %
+0,71 %
-3,08 %
-7,52 %
-21,61 %
-57,63 %
-62,27 %
-83,49 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte