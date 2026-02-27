    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelivery Hero AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delivery Hero
    Delivery Hero Reports Strong Q4 as Business Transforms into Everyday App

    Delivery Hero closed FY 2025 with strong, profitable growth, record margins, and surging Quick Commerce—setting the stage for its evolution into an Everyday App.

    Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
    • FY 2025: Group GMV grew 9.0% YoY on a like‑for‑like basis and Total Segment Revenue increased 23.1% YoY (LfL).
    • Full‑year Adjusted EBITDA exceeded €900 million despite elevated investments and FX headwinds, and Free Cash Flow was above €200 million.
    • Q4 2025: Group GMV was €12.4 billion (+8% YoY LfL) and Total Segment Revenue was €3.9 billion (+21% YoY LfL).
    • Gross profit margin reached a record high of 8.3% in Q4 2025.
    • Quick Commerce GMV surged over 30% to more than €7.5 billion in FY 2025, with a target of approaching €10 billion in FY 2026 — a key driver of Delivery Hero’s shift to an “Everyday App.”
    • Integrated Verticals achieved full‑year Adjusted EBITDA break‑even (with Q4 GMV growth of ~25%), while the company plans further investment in the Dmart network in 2026.

    The next important date, Q4 2025 Trading Update, at Delivery Hero is on 27.02.2026.

    The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 19,853EUR and was down -3,58 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,910EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.418,58PKT (-0,45 %).


