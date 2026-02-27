HYPOPORT Soars in 2025 with Record Profit & Bright 2026 Outlook
Hypoport SE is gearing up for robust growth, forecasting sharp gains in profit and earnings as its core mortgage platforms drive momentum into 2025 and beyond.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Hypoport SE expects a significant increase in gross profit (€266 million) and EBIT (€33 million) for 2025, compared to 2024
- Revenue for 2025 is projected at approximately €603 million, up from €561 million in 2024
- The main growth driver is improved performance in the private mortgage activities within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment
- Segment forecasts for 2025 include: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms with €460 million revenue and €42 million EBIT; Financing Platforms with €80 million revenue and €7 million EBIT; Insurance Platforms with €63 million revenue and €0 million EBIT
- For 2026, Hypoport forecasts at least €280 million gross profit and an EBIT range of €40-55 million
- The preliminary financial figures are subject to audit and approval, with detailed results to be published in March 2026
The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at HYPOPORT is on 16.03.2026.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 90,35EUR and was up +7,43 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 90,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.079,95PKT (+0,05 %).
