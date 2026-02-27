HYPOPORT Soars in 2025 with Record Profit & Bright 2026 Outlook

Hypoport SE expects a significant increase in gross profit (€266 million) and EBIT (€33 million) for 2025, compared to 2024

Revenue for 2025 is projected at approximately €603 million, up from €561 million in 2024

The main growth driver is improved performance in the private mortgage activities within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment

Segment forecasts for 2025 include: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms with €460 million revenue and €42 million EBIT; Financing Platforms with €80 million revenue and €7 million EBIT; Insurance Platforms with €63 million revenue and €0 million EBIT

For 2026, Hypoport forecasts at least €280 million gross profit and an EBIT range of €40-55 million

The preliminary financial figures are subject to audit and approval, with detailed results to be published in March 2026

The next important date, Analystenveranstaltung, at HYPOPORT is on 16.03.2026.

