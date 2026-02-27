    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHYPOPORT AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HYPOPORT
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    HYPOPORT Soars in 2025 with Record Profit & Bright 2026 Outlook

    Hypoport SE is gearing up for robust growth, forecasting sharp gains in profit and earnings as its core mortgage platforms drive momentum into 2025 and beyond.

    HYPOPORT Soars in 2025 with Record Profit & Bright 2026 Outlook
    Foto: Hypoport SE
    • Hypoport SE expects a significant increase in gross profit (€266 million) and EBIT (€33 million) for 2025, compared to 2024
    • Revenue for 2025 is projected at approximately €603 million, up from €561 million in 2024
    • The main growth driver is improved performance in the private mortgage activities within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment
    • Segment forecasts for 2025 include: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms with €460 million revenue and €42 million EBIT; Financing Platforms with €80 million revenue and €7 million EBIT; Insurance Platforms with €63 million revenue and €0 million EBIT
    • For 2026, Hypoport forecasts at least €280 million gross profit and an EBIT range of €40-55 million
    • The preliminary financial figures are subject to audit and approval, with detailed results to be published in March 2026

    The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at HYPOPORT is on 16.03.2026.

    The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 90,35EUR and was up +7,43 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 90,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.079,95PKT (+0,05 %).


    HYPOPORT

    +8,80 %
    +8,49 %
    -19,91 %
    -32,08 %
    -59,49 %
    -39,40 %
    -83,98 %
    +41,07 %
    +435,09 %
    ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    HYPOPORT Soars in 2025 with Record Profit & Bright 2026 Outlook Hypoport SE is gearing up for robust growth, forecasting sharp gains in profit and earnings as its core mortgage platforms drive momentum into 2025 and beyond.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     