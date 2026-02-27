BOS Group Reveals Exciting Q4 2025 Results
Solid Q4 and FY25 results underscore the Group’s resilience, with revenue and margins at or above guidance and a clear roadmap for efficiency, stability, and FY26 growth.
- Q4-25 gross revenue EUR 191.5m; adjusted EBITDA EUR 17.9m, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.3%
- Q4-25 order intake improved to EUR 340m, in line with management expectations
- FY25 gross revenue EUR 771.8m, reaching the lower end of the revised outlook
- FY25 adjusted EBITDA EUR 55.0m; adjusted EBITDA margin 7.1%, slightly exceeding the upper end of the revised outlook
- Group implementing measures to improve structural efficiency and financial stability, reinforcing its position as a supplier to top-tier OEMs; solid expectations for FY26 with a detailed forecast to follow
- Investor engagement and reporting milestones: investor meetings at Pareto Nordic Corporate Bond Conference on 19 March 2026; audited FY25 financial report due 30 April 2026
