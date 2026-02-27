Partners Group to Sell atNorth for $4B EV: Major Deal

Partners Group to sell atNorth, a leading pan-Nordic data center platform, for an enterprise value of USD 4 billion

atNorth operates eight data centers across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, with additional sites under development

During Partners Group's ownership since 2022, atNorth's contracted EBITDA increased 14-fold, driven by growth initiatives and talent expansion

The sale involves a joint acquisition by CPP Investments and Equinix, with Partners Group planning to reinvest up to 10% of the company

atNorth is positioned for further expansion with secured power capacity of 1 GW and a strong demand pipeline, especially in AI-related workloads

Partners Group remains committed to the data center sector, managing USD 36 billion in assets and investing around USD 5 billion in data center assets globally

