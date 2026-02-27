    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPartners Group Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Partners Group Holding
    Partners Group to Sell atNorth for $4B EV: Major Deal

    Partners Group is set to divest atNorth, a fast-growing Nordic data center leader, in a landmark USD 4 billion deal that underscores booming AI-driven infrastructure demand.

    • Partners Group to sell atNorth, a leading pan-Nordic data center platform, for an enterprise value of USD 4 billion
    • atNorth operates eight data centers across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, with additional sites under development
    • During Partners Group's ownership since 2022, atNorth's contracted EBITDA increased 14-fold, driven by growth initiatives and talent expansion
    • The sale involves a joint acquisition by CPP Investments and Equinix, with Partners Group planning to reinvest up to 10% of the company
    • atNorth is positioned for further expansion with secured power capacity of 1 GW and a strong demand pipeline, especially in AI-related workloads
    • Partners Group remains committed to the data center sector, managing USD 36 billion in assets and investing around USD 5 billion in data center assets globally

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Partners Group Holding is on 10.03.2026.

    The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 943,70EUR and was down -1,68 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 932,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,17 % since publication.


    Partners Group Holding

    -2,44 %
    -4,38 %
    -15,49 %
    -4,21 %
    -32,74 %
    +5,56 %
    -1,95 %
    +191,89 %
    +1.763,48 %
