Edding 2025 Sales & EBIT Outlook: Latest Forecasts Revealed
In a challenging market environment, edding Group closes 2025 with solid earnings, a stable dividend proposal, and cautious yet confident guidance for 2026.
- 2025 Group sales: EUR 144.9 million (down from EUR 155.7 million), at the lower end of the forecast corridor EUR 142–154 million — decline attributed to the macroeconomic environment and weak industrial-sector demand affecting COWO/Legamaster and Mark & Make.
- 2025 Group EBIT: EUR 2.4 million (subject to audit), at the upper end of the revised corridor EUR 0–3 million; the discontinued easycheck (ITS) business produced a separate loss of EUR -0.6 million disclosed below EBIT.
- edding AG net profit (individual financial statements) 2025: EUR 1.7 million, within the most recently announced corridor of EUR 1.0–2.0 million.
- Dividend proposal: Management will propose an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.51 per preference share and EUR 0.50 per ordinary share.
- 2026 guidance: Group sales expected EUR 139–154 million; Group EBIT excluding special factors expected EUR 1–4 million; Group cash and cash equivalents expected EUR 23–27 million; edding AG net income expected EUR 2–4 million.
- Company snapshot: edding Group is a family-owned company headquartered in Ahrensburg (brands: edding, Legamaster, PLAYROOM) with 663 employees and a 2025 turnover of EUR 144.9 million.
