    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEdding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Edding
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Edding 2025 Sales & EBIT Outlook: Latest Forecasts Revealed

    In a challenging market environment, edding Group closes 2025 with solid earnings, a stable dividend proposal, and cautious yet confident guidance for 2026.

    Edding 2025 Sales & EBIT Outlook: Latest Forecasts Revealed
    Foto: maroke - stock.adobe.com
    • 2025 Group sales: EUR 144.9 million (down from EUR 155.7 million), at the lower end of the forecast corridor EUR 142–154 million — decline attributed to the macroeconomic environment and weak industrial-sector demand affecting COWO/Legamaster and Mark & Make.
    • 2025 Group EBIT: EUR 2.4 million (subject to audit), at the upper end of the revised corridor EUR 0–3 million; the discontinued easycheck (ITS) business produced a separate loss of EUR -0.6 million disclosed below EBIT.
    • edding AG net profit (individual financial statements) 2025: EUR 1.7 million, within the most recently announced corridor of EUR 1.0–2.0 million.
    • Dividend proposal: Management will propose an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.51 per preference share and EUR 0.50 per ordinary share.
    • 2026 guidance: Group sales expected EUR 139–154 million; Group EBIT excluding special factors expected EUR 1–4 million; Group cash and cash equivalents expected EUR 23–27 million; edding AG net income expected EUR 2–4 million.
    • Company snapshot: edding Group is a family-owned company headquartered in Ahrensburg (brands: edding, Legamaster, PLAYROOM) with 663 employees and a 2025 turnover of EUR 144.9 million.






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Edding 2025 Sales & EBIT Outlook: Latest Forecasts Revealed In a challenging market environment, edding Group closes 2025 with solid earnings, a stable dividend proposal, and cautious yet confident guidance for 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     