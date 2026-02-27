BOOSTER PC 11.698% (until 11/26): BOOSTER Precision Announces 2025 Financials
In 2025, the company balanced softer revenues with sharply higher earnings, lower debt, and a stronger outlook powered by automation and new growth segments.
- Fully-year revenues for 2025 were EUR 161.7 million, a 4.5% decrease compared to 2024
- EBITDA increased by 22.7% to EUR 16.3 million, driven by cost reduction and automation measures including AI integration
- Total liabilities decreased by EUR 13.5 million to EUR 80.7 million, with scheduled bond repayments ongoing
- The company’s operational profitability improved significantly, with EBIT rising to EUR 7.4 million and net loss reduced to EUR 1.6 million
- Revenue in Q4 2025 was EUR 38.2 million, with EBITDA improving to EUR 4.4 million and net loss narrowing to EUR 0.2 million
- For 2026, management expects a low single-digit percentage revenue increase and continued EBITDA growth, supported by automation and expanding sales in new segments like robotics and hydrogen applications
