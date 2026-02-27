    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPIERER Mobility AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PIERER Mobility
    Bajaj Mobility's KTM Strengthens Finances, Sets Growth Path

    KTM AG shifts into a new growth gear: a major unsecured refinancing, strong sales rebound and record motorsport victories underpin its long‑term momentum.

    Bajaj Mobility's KTM Strengthens Finances, Sets Growth Path
    Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
    • KTM AG (wholly owned by Bajaj Mobility AG) secured a EUR 550 million unsecured refinancing loan with an international banking consortium (J.P. Morgan SE, HSBC, DBS Bank Limited, MUFG Bank Ltd.), five‑year term, interest at EURIBOR + low‑to‑mid single‑digit margin.
    • The new loan fully replaces the EUR 450 million financing provided by Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. in 2025, thereby strengthening KTM AG’s long‑term financial foundation.
    • Operational recovery: after a difficult H1 2025, H2 2025 saw global retail sales rise by around 60% versus H1, wholesale deliveries stabilized to market demand, and inventories were reduced by over 100,000 units.
    • Outstanding motorsport performance: record 29 championship titles in 2025 and continued success in 2026 (including Rally Dakar and additional Motocross and Enduro world titles), highlighting the competitiveness of KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS.
    • Management view: CEO Gottfried Neumeister states the sizeable unsecured refinancing signals strong confidence from international banks and provides stability, flexibility and momentum for future growth.
    • Company context: Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is the listed holding of KTM AG and a global leader in premium motorcycles, backed by parent Bajaj Auto Limited, with headquarters in Austria and a presence in 70+ countries.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.


    PIERER Mobility

    ISIN:AT0000KTMI02WKN:A2JKHY





