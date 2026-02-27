Bajaj Mobility's KTM Strengthens Finances, Sets Growth Path

KTM AG (wholly owned by Bajaj Mobility AG) secured a EUR 550 million unsecured refinancing loan with an international banking consortium (J.P. Morgan SE, HSBC, DBS Bank Limited, MUFG Bank Ltd.), five‑year term, interest at EURIBOR + low‑to‑mid single‑digit margin.

The new loan fully replaces the EUR 450 million financing provided by Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. in 2025, thereby strengthening KTM AG’s long‑term financial foundation.

Operational recovery: after a difficult H1 2025, H2 2025 saw global retail sales rise by around 60% versus H1, wholesale deliveries stabilized to market demand, and inventories were reduced by over 100,000 units.

Outstanding motorsport performance: record 29 championship titles in 2025 and continued success in 2026 (including Rally Dakar and additional Motocross and Enduro world titles), highlighting the competitiveness of KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS.

Management view: CEO Gottfried Neumeister states the sizeable unsecured refinancing signals strong confidence from international banks and provides stability, flexibility and momentum for future growth.

Company context: Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG) is the listed holding of KTM AG and a global leader in premium motorcycles, backed by parent Bajaj Auto Limited, with headquarters in Austria and a presence in 70+ countries.

