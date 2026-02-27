    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNRX Pharmaceuticals AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NRX Pharmaceuticals
    NRx Gains Momentum with FDA Advances and Strategic Growth

    NRx is reshaping depression care with innovative ketamine therapies, breakthrough bipolar treatments, and a fast‑evolving nationwide clinic network.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Completed an in-person Type C FDA meeting for NRX-100 and said it has a clear path to file a New Drug Application using existing clinical trial data plus confirmatory Real-World Evidence from >65,000 patients, while seeking a broader indication for treatment‑resistant depression with suicidality.
    • NRX-100 is a preservative‑free IV ketamine formulation designed to avoid benzethonium chloride toxicity; an ANDA was filed in Sept 2025 with an anticipated FDA decision in summer 2026, targeting replacement of current preservative-containing IV ketamine (estimated $750M market) and access to a larger ~$2B ketamine market.
    • NRX-101 holds FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation; it is an oral fixed‑dose combo of D‑cycloserine and lurasidone that targets the NMDA receptor for suicidal, treatment‑resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain and could become the first regimen aimed at severe bipolar depression with acute/sub‑acute suicidal ideation.
    • Launched HOPE Therapeutics (2025) to deliver combined neuroplastic treatments (ketamine, TMS, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, psychotherapy); expanding nationwide via clinic acquisitions (10 clinics in California and Florida) and a partnership with neurocare AG (≈400-site Apollo TMS footprint), with pilot programs reporting high remission in first responders.
    • Financially, NRx eliminated $5.4M of debt through an equity conversion with Anson Funds and is now debt‑free, improving its growth position; the company is drawing Wall Street attention, including a buy rating and $34 price target from D. Boral.
    • Strategic regulatory moves include filing an NDA for NRX‑100, applying for the FDA’s National Priority Voucher Program, and planning to use Real‑World Data from Osmind to support approval and broaden access for populations such as veterans and first responders.


