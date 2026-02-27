DAX, Battalion Oil Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+33,52 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Block
|+23,91 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari Turk Anonim Sirketi
|+19,75 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🟥
|Willdan Group
|-20,10 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Ambarella
|-20,16 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Sunrun
|-27,88 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Netflix
|Printmedien
|🥉
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|221
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|198
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|123
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|106
|Rohstoffe
|NVIDIA
|62
|Halbleiter
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|56
|Pharmaindustrie
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: +23,15 %
Wochenperformance: +23,15 %
Platz 1
Block
Wochenperformance: +27,80 %
Wochenperformance: +27,80 %
Platz 2
Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari Turk Anonim Sirketi
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 3
Willdan Group
Wochenperformance: -21,50 %
Wochenperformance: -21,50 %
Platz 4
Ambarella
Wochenperformance: -13,67 %
Wochenperformance: -13,67 %
Platz 5
Sunrun
Wochenperformance: -27,01 %
Wochenperformance: -27,01 %
Platz 6
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -16,29 %
Wochenperformance: -16,29 %
Platz 7
Netflix
Wochenperformance: +22,05 %
Wochenperformance: +22,05 %
Platz 8
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +20,55 %
Wochenperformance: +20,55 %
Platz 9
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +26,02 %
Wochenperformance: +26,02 %
Platz 10
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +3,27 %
Wochenperformance: +3,27 %
Platz 11
Spark Energy Minerals
Wochenperformance: +20,71 %
Wochenperformance: +20,71 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,22 %
Wochenperformance: +1,22 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -26,21 %
Wochenperformance: -26,21 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +26,66 %
Wochenperformance: +26,66 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +18,12 %
Wochenperformance: +18,12 %
Platz 16
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -4,91 %
Wochenperformance: -4,91 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,64 %
Wochenperformance: -1,64 %
Platz 18
