    Kioxia Holdings Announces Strong 2025 Year-End Results

    In 2025, 4finance delivered robust growth, sharpened its online focus after the TBI Bank sale, and strengthened profitability, scale, and balance sheet resilience.

    Kioxia Holdings Announces Strong 2025 Year-End Results
    Foto: xiaoliangge - stock.adobe.com
    • TBI Bank sale completed on 27 February 2026, to be treated as discontinued operations in the audited accounts, enabling 4finance to sharpen its strategic focus on the Online business.
    • Strong FY2025 financial performance: net profit €64.3m (+23% y/y) and Adjusted EBITDA €194.9m (+24% y/y), with a 40% Adjusted EBITDA margin (online Adjusted EBITDA €50.2m, +14% y/y).
    • Revenue and efficiency: interest income €486.5m (+9% y/y); cost-to-income improved to 39.0% (from 41.8%); interest coverage ratio 2.2x.
    • Lending volumes and scale: online loan issuance €513.5m for the period and cumulative online issuance surpassed €11 billion in April 2025.
    • Asset quality and balance sheet growth: net receivables up 22% to €1,605.5m; gross NPL ratio 7.5% overall (11.8% online); net impairment charges €181.8m and overall cost of risk improved to 11.2% (from 12.8%).
    • Strategic execution and liquidity: expansion into new markets (UK JV ond al with positive unit economics, Georgia pilot with auto loans; Mexico under review), online cash €40.1m at period end, CFO appointment Nicholas Philpott effective 10 Jan 2026, and planning for an October 2026 bond maturity.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Kioxia Holdings Corporation is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of Kioxia Holdings Corporation at the time of the news was 113,00EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.


    Kioxia Holdings Corporation

    -0,88 %
    +2,63 %
    +15,84 %
    +134,00 %
    +546,41 %
    +1.007,84 %
    ISIN:JP3236330001WKN:A2QB8W





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
