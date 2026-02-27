Kioxia Holdings Announces Strong 2025 Year-End Results

TBI Bank sale completed on 27 February 2026, to be treated as discontinued operations in the audited accounts, enabling 4finance to sharpen its strategic focus on the Online business.

Strong FY2025 financial performance: net profit €64.3m (+23% y/y) and Adjusted EBITDA €194.9m (+24% y/y), with a 40% Adjusted EBITDA margin (online Adjusted EBITDA €50.2m, +14% y/y).

Revenue and efficiency: interest income €486.5m (+9% y/y); cost-to-income improved to 39.0% (from 41.8%); interest coverage ratio 2.2x.

Lending volumes and scale: online loan issuance €513.5m for the period and cumulative online issuance surpassed €11 billion in April 2025.

Asset quality and balance sheet growth: net receivables up 22% to €1,605.5m; gross NPL ratio 7.5% overall (11.8% online); net impairment charges €181.8m and overall cost of risk improved to 11.2% (from 12.8%).

Strategic execution and liquidity: expansion into new markets (UK JV ond al with positive unit economics, Georgia pilot with auto loans; Mexico under review), online cash €40.1m at period end, CFO appointment Nicholas Philpott effective 10 Jan 2026, and planning for an October 2026 bond maturity.

