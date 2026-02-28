Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/26
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng
Deutsche Boerse
Performance KW 09/26: +7,88 %
DAX Top 1
RWE
Performance KW 09/26: +6,60 %
DAX Top 2
E.ON
Performance KW 09/26: +6,23 %
DAX Top 3
Commerzbank
Performance KW 09/26: +5,68 %
DAX Top 4
Vonovia
Performance KW 09/26: +5,40 %
DAX Top 5
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 09/26: -4,30 %
DAX Flop 1
Brenntag
Performance KW 09/26: -4,75 %
DAX Flop 2
Heidelberg Materials
Performance KW 09/26: -9,23 %
DAX Flop 3
Bayer
Performance KW 09/26: -9,75 %
DAX Flop 4
MTU Aero Engines
Performance KW 09/26: -9,83 %
DAX Flop 5
Nordex
Performance KW 09/26: +32,47 %
TecDAX Top 1
AIXTRON
Performance KW 09/26: +19,34 %
TecDAX Top 2
Elmos Semiconductor
Performance KW 09/26: +16,14 %
TecDAX Top 3
SUESS MicroTec
Performance KW 09/26: +13,49 %
TecDAX Top 4
ATOSS Software
Performance KW 09/26: +9,41 %
TecDAX Top 5
IONOS Group
Performance KW 09/26: -4,26 %
TecDAX Flop 1
Evotec
Performance KW 09/26: -5,64 %
TecDAX Flop 2
Nagarro
Performance KW 09/26: -6,93 %
TecDAX Flop 3
HENSOLDT
Performance KW 09/26: -12,02 %
TecDAX Flop 4
freenet
Performance KW 09/26: -13,30 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Salesforce
Performance KW 09/26: +7,46 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Amgen
Performance KW 09/26: +4,20 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Walmart
Performance KW 09/26: +4,00 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Procter & Gamble
Performance KW 09/26: +3,70 %
Dow Jones Top 4
McDonald's
Performance KW 09/26: +3,22 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Nike (B)
Performance KW 09/26: -3,76 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
IBM
Performance KW 09/26: -5,20 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
NVIDIA
Performance KW 09/26: -6,26 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Goldman Sachs Group
Performance KW 09/26: -6,42 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
American Express
Performance KW 09/26: -10,03 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Axon Enterprise
Performance KW 09/26: +25,29 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
Netflix
Performance KW 09/26: +23,12 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Thomson Reuters
Performance KW 09/26: +18,04 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Constellation Energy
Performance KW 09/26: +12,34 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Verisk Analytics
Performance KW 09/26: +12,20 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
NVIDIA
Performance KW 09/26: -6,26 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Zscaler
Performance KW 09/26: -8,55 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Insmed
Performance KW 09/26: -8,92 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
CoStar Group
Performance KW 09/26: -9,93 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
MercadoLibre
Performance KW 09/26: -12,09 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
Enel
Performance KW 09/26: +15,51 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Deutsche Boerse
Performance KW 09/26: +7,88 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
ENI
Performance KW 09/26: +7,23 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Wolters Kluwer
Performance KW 09/26: +6,58 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Air Liquide
Performance KW 09/26: +5,37 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Deutsche Bank
Performance KW 09/26: -2,14 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
BASF
Performance KW 09/26: -3,51 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Rheinmetall
Performance KW 09/26: -4,30 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
argenx
Performance KW 09/26: -9,44 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Bayer
Performance KW 09/26: -9,75 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Swiss Re
Performance KW 09/26: +7,73 %
SMI Top 1
Alcon
Performance KW 09/26: +4,81 %
SMI Top 2
Nestle
Performance KW 09/26: +3,89 %
SMI Top 3
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 09/26: +3,88 %
SMI Top 4
Swiss Life Holding
Performance KW 09/26: +3,50 %
SMI Top 5
Amrize
Performance KW 09/26: -2,04 %
SMI Flop 1
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 09/26: -2,59 %
SMI Flop 2
UBS Group
Performance KW 09/26: -4,16 %
SMI Flop 3
Holcim
Performance KW 09/26: -4,35 %
SMI Flop 4
Partners Group Holding
Performance KW 09/26: -7,52 %
SMI Flop 5
STRABAG
Performance KW 09/26: +5,86 %
ATX Top 1
voestalpine
Performance KW 09/26: +3,64 %
ATX Top 2
UNIQA Insurance Group
Performance KW 09/26: +3,09 %
ATX Top 3
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 09/26: +2,97 %
ATX Top 4
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 09/26: +2,70 %
ATX Top 5
Immofinanz
Performance KW 09/26: -1,22 %
ATX Flop 1
OMV
Performance KW 09/26: -2,60 %
ATX Flop 2
Lenzing
Performance KW 09/26: -6,05 %
ATX Flop 3
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 09/26: -6,64 %
ATX Flop 4
Wienerberger
Performance KW 09/26: -10,49 %
ATX Flop 5
HSBC Holdings
Performance KW 09/26: +9,95 %
Hang Seng Top 1
Sun Hung Kai Properties
Performance KW 09/26: +7,48 %
Hang Seng Top 2
Lenovo Group
Performance KW 09/26: +5,44 %
Hang Seng Top 3
CITIC
Performance KW 09/26: +5,03 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Techtronic Industries
Performance KW 09/26: +4,68 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Pop Mart International Group
Performance KW 09/26: -7,52 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Performance KW 09/26: -8,24 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
Alibaba Health Information Technology
Performance KW 09/26: -8,52 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Sino Biopharmaceutical
Performance KW 09/26: -14,23 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Sands China
Performance KW 09/26: -24,36 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
