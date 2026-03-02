Gurit Hits CHF 319.6M Sales & 8.1% Margin After Successful Transformation
In 2025, Gurit reshaped its portfolio, improved margins and cash flow, and set the stage for disciplined growth after a year of restructuring and strategic exits.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Net sales for 2025 were CHF 319.6M (above the CHF 300M outlook); sales fell -22% at constant FX / -26% reported, mainly due to discontinued businesses.
- Adjusted operating result margin improved to 8.1% (2024: 6.9%); including restructuring, impairments and divestment losses the operating margin was -13.5% (CHF 64.2M non‑cash goodwill loss from discontinued pultrusion).
- Gurit completed its restructuring and global footprint optimization, creating a leaner organization and reporting CHF 4.3M of restructuring expenses to strengthen operational efficiency.
- Wind Materials: net sales CHF 190.1M (continued operations CHF 164.1M) after exiting carbon fiber pultrusion; secured a landmark long‑term supply agreement based on OptiCore core‑kit technology.
- Marine & Industrial: net sales CHF 88.3M; signed a multi‑year Corecell structural‑foam supply contract for the subsea sector and is expanding its Americas footprint (Dallas ramp‑up).
- Stronger cash and financing position: operating cash flow CHF 19.9M, free cash flow CHF 12.3M, net debt reduced to CHF 55.0M; new three‑year multilateral credit facility; Board proposes no 2025 dividend to prioritize debt reduction; 2026 outlook: mid‑single‑digit sales growth and an improved adjusted margin, with a long‑term target of 10% operating margin.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Gurit Holding is on 02.03.2026.
