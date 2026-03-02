    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVienna International Airport AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vienna International Airport
    Vienna International Airport 2025: Revenue Up 7.2%, Net €210M, Stable Dividends

    In 2025, Vienna Airport Group balanced solid growth, record passenger numbers and heavy investment with one‑off charges, while keeping its dividend proposal steady.

    Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
    • Revenue grew 7.2% to €1,128.9m in 2025; EBITDA fell to €412.4m (-6.8%) and EBIT to €279.5m (-8.7%) mainly due to a one‑off derecognition of assets related to the terminated 3rd runway (€55.9m), with net profit €210.1m (2024: €239.5m).
    • Dividend proposal unchanged at €1.65 per share (payout ratio ~75%, dividend yield ~3%), to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.
    • Record investment programme: €281.3m invested in 2025 and approx. €330m planned for 2026 (largest project: Terminal 3 Southern Expansion; Vienna capex financed from own funds).
    • Passenger traffic: Vienna Airport reached a record 32.6m passengers in 2025; guidance for 2026 ~30m at Vienna and ~41.5m group-wide (incl. Malta and Košice); long‑term target 40m passengers at Vienna by 2035.
    • Strong operational performance across segments and markets — notable growth in Malta (revenue €157.0m, EBIT €75.4m), Retail & Properties (revenue €215.0m, EBIT €97.2m), and Airport segment (revenue €536.5m).
    • 2026 financial guidance: revenue ~€1,050m, EBITDA ~€415m, Group net profit ~€210m (before non‑controlling interests), CAPEX ~€330m — assuming no major new geopolitical disruptions or flight restrictions.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Vienna International Airport is on 02.03.2026.

    The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 54,50EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:AT00000VIE62WKN:A2AMK9





