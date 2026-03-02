Silber, Battalion Oil Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+28,76 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Nordic American Tankers
|+15,54 %
|Verkehr
|🥉
|Venture Global Registered (A)
|+13,90 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|-9,49 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🟥
|TUI
|-10,10 %
|Hotels/Tourismus
|🟥
|Carnival
|-10,45 %
|Hotels/Tourismus
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|TUI
|Hotels/Tourismus
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|85
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|67
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Bitcoin
|41
|-
|Gold
|30
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|29
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|27
|Pharmaindustrie
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: +72,04 %
Platz 1
Nordic American Tankers
Wochenperformance: +33,32 %
Platz 2
Venture Global Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +12,26 %
Platz 3
Deutsche Lufthansa
Wochenperformance: -13,50 %
Platz 4
TUI
Wochenperformance: -16,19 %
Platz 5
Carnival
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Platz 6
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +24,87 %
Platz 7
Spark Energy Minerals
Wochenperformance: -2,45 %
Platz 8
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +26,30 %
Platz 9
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -32,30 %
Platz 10
Deutsche Lufthansa
Wochenperformance: -13,50 %
Platz 11
TUI
Wochenperformance: -16,19 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,19 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -18,87 %
Platz 14
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -1,35 %
Platz 15
Gold
Wochenperformance: +8,21 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +29,19 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -5,52 %
Platz 18
