DAX, Battalion Oil Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: 763307657
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+67,38 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Red Cat Holdings
|+29,57 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Ondas Holdings
|+20,61 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🟥
|Sumitomo Pharma
|-11,68 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Norwegian Cruise Line
|-11,73 %
|Hotels/Tourismus
|🟥
|AES
|-16,45 %
|Versorger
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Endeavour Silver
|Rohstoffe
|TUI
|Hotels/Tourismus
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|241
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|90
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|69
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|63
|Gesundheitswesen
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|56
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|33
|Rohstoffe
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: +179,57 %
Wochenperformance: +179,57 %
Platz 1
Red Cat Holdings
Wochenperformance: +19,14 %
Wochenperformance: +19,14 %
Platz 2
Ondas Holdings
Wochenperformance: +23,47 %
Wochenperformance: +23,47 %
Platz 3
Sumitomo Pharma
Wochenperformance: -12,32 %
Wochenperformance: -12,32 %
Platz 4
Norwegian Cruise Line
Wochenperformance: -7,76 %
Wochenperformance: -7,76 %
Platz 5
AES
Wochenperformance: -12,96 %
Wochenperformance: -12,96 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +41,62 %
Wochenperformance: +41,62 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +25,67 %
Wochenperformance: +25,67 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +40,03 %
Wochenperformance: +40,03 %
Platz 9
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: +9,61 %
Wochenperformance: +9,61 %
Platz 10
TUI
Wochenperformance: -16,19 %
Wochenperformance: -16,19 %
Platz 11
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +11,36 %
Wochenperformance: +11,36 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,14 %
Wochenperformance: -2,14 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,19 %
Wochenperformance: +8,19 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +40,03 %
Wochenperformance: +40,03 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -18,87 %
Wochenperformance: -18,87 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -5,52 %
Wochenperformance: -5,52 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: +8,21 %
Wochenperformance: +8,21 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte