DAX, Battalion Oil Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+128,00 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Red Cat Holdings
|+16,67 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Plug Power
|+13,42 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Power Solutions International
|-23,81 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Sea (A)
|-24,67 %
|Internet
|🟥
|MongoDB Registered (A)
|-25,36 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Chevron Corporation
|Öl/Gas
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Schaeffler
|Fahrzeugindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|362
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|188
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|183
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|120
|Rohstoffe
|Rheinmetall
|40
|Maschinenbau
|Bitcoin
|36
|-
