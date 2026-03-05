Gerresheimer, Alto Ingredients & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Alto Ingredients
|+25,11 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Stem
|+18,86 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Dongfang Electric Ltd (H)
|+18,18 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|-7,55 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|MMG
|-9,17 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🟥
|Capcom
|-9,30 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Alibaba Group
|Einzelhandel
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|Öl/Gas
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|90
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Silber
|79
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Redcare Pharmacy
|71
|Einzelhandel
|Almonty Industries
|68
|Rohstoffe
|Monument Mining
|43
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|42
|-
