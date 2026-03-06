Gerresheimer, Battalion Oil Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+22,42 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Marvell Technology
|+14,67 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🥉
|DroneShield
|+5,72 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|FUJI DENKI
|-6,02 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Ring Energy
|-6,72 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|GoPro Registered (A)
|-13,21 %
|Konsum
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|TUI
|Hotels/Tourismus
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|144
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|104
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|79
|Rohstoffe
|Monument Mining
|36
|Rohstoffe
|Redcare Pharmacy
|31
|Einzelhandel
|TUI
|29
|Hotels/Tourismus
