DAX, Battalion Oil Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+41,82 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Rohm
|+26,27 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Smith & Wesson Brands
|+16,65 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|CMOC Group Limited Registered (H)
|-12,72 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Lanxess
|-14,50 %
|Chemie
|🟥
|Zealand Pharma
|-31,32 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|392
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|129
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|109
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|103
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|52
|Informationstechnologie
|Bitcoin
|34
|-
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: +428,30 %
Wochenperformance: +428,30 %
Platz 1
Rohm
Wochenperformance: +19,08 %
Wochenperformance: +19,08 %
Platz 2
Smith & Wesson Brands
Wochenperformance: +12,55 %
Wochenperformance: +12,55 %
Platz 3
CMOC Group Limited Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -22,99 %
Wochenperformance: -22,99 %
Platz 4
Lanxess
Wochenperformance: -31,49 %
Wochenperformance: -31,49 %
Platz 5
Zealand Pharma
Wochenperformance: -33,62 %
Wochenperformance: -33,62 %
Platz 6
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: +428,30 %
Wochenperformance: +428,30 %
Platz 7
Spark Energy Minerals
Wochenperformance: -9,29 %
Wochenperformance: -9,29 %
Platz 8
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +6,71 %
Wochenperformance: +6,71 %
Platz 9
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -13,21 %
Wochenperformance: -13,21 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -7,14 %
Wochenperformance: -7,14 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: -8,57 %
Wochenperformance: -8,57 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -7,70 %
Wochenperformance: -7,70 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +19,46 %
Wochenperformance: +19,46 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,44 %
Wochenperformance: +6,44 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,34 %
Wochenperformance: -6,34 %
Platz 16
Atos
Wochenperformance: -8,57 %
Wochenperformance: -8,57 %
Platz 17
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +5,94 %
Wochenperformance: +5,94 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte