Borussia Dortmund, uniQure & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|uniQure
|+36,05 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+21,47 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|GeoPark USD
|+17,45 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Advantest
|-9,70 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-11,88 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Sandfire Resources
|-12,26 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Commerzbank
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
|Siemens Energy
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|64
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|48
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Silber
|32
|Rohstoffe
|Gold
|22
|Rohstoffe
|Novo Nordisk
|20
|Pharmaindustrie
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|17
|Rohstoffe
