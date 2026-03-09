DAX, Netfonds & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Boris Roessler - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Netfonds
|+64,92 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Turbo Energy
|+41,98 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
|+39,02 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Benz Mining
|-11,96 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|COSMO Pharmaceuticals
|-13,04 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|PowerCell Sweden
|-21,93 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Venture Global Registered (A)
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Schaeffler
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|MindWalk Holdings
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|267
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|62
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|56
|Freizeit
|Almonty Industries
|45
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|32
|Pharmaindustrie
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|31
|Rohstoffe
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte