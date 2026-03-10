Almonty Industries, MiniMax Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: adobe.stock.com
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MiniMax Group
|+27,23 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|uniQure
|+9,48 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|+7,53 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|BRANICKS Group
|-5,33 %
|Immobilien
|🟥
|Rohm
|-6,73 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Turbo Energy
|-7,55 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MindWalk Holdings
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|Evotec
|Biotechnologie
|Gerresheimer
|Gesundheitswesen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|84
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|78
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|42
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|39
|-
|Gerresheimer
|33
|Gesundheitswesen
|Vonovia
|25
|Immobilien
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +48,25 %
Wochenperformance: +48,25 %
Platz 1
uniQure
Wochenperformance: +99,58 %
Wochenperformance: +99,58 %
Platz 2
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
Wochenperformance: +12,78 %
Wochenperformance: +12,78 %
Platz 3
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -14,74 %
Wochenperformance: -14,74 %
Platz 4
Rohm
Wochenperformance: +17,04 %
Wochenperformance: +17,04 %
Platz 5
Turbo Energy
Wochenperformance: +162,07 %
Wochenperformance: +162,07 %
Platz 6
MindWalk Holdings
Wochenperformance: +2,12 %
Wochenperformance: +2,12 %
Platz 7
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: -3,47 %
Wochenperformance: -3,47 %
Platz 8
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -1,67 %
Wochenperformance: -1,67 %
Platz 9
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -3,99 %
Wochenperformance: -3,99 %
Platz 10
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -10,85 %
Wochenperformance: -10,85 %
Platz 11
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +17,06 %
Wochenperformance: +17,06 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,30 %
Wochenperformance: -4,30 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +2,96 %
Wochenperformance: +2,96 %
Platz 14
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -1,67 %
Wochenperformance: -1,67 %
Platz 15
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +1,93 %
Wochenperformance: +1,93 %
Platz 16
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +17,06 %
Wochenperformance: +17,06 %
Platz 17
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -8,44 %
Wochenperformance: -8,44 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte