DAX, MiniMax Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MiniMax Group
|+24,88 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Macrogenics
|+20,89 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|MindWalk Holdings
|+18,72 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|PowerCell Sweden
|-15,32 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Pantoro Gold
|-19,86 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|BioNTech
|-20,97 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MindWalk Holdings
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|Öl/Gas
|Evotec
|Biotechnologie
|BioNTech
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|307
|-
|🥈
|BioNTech
|149
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|84
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|73
|Rohstoffe
|Evotec
|62
|Biotechnologie
|Gerresheimer
|45
|Gesundheitswesen
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +52,63 %
Wochenperformance: +52,63 %
Platz 1
Macrogenics
Wochenperformance: +49,72 %
Wochenperformance: +49,72 %
Platz 2
MindWalk Holdings
Wochenperformance: +17,46 %
Wochenperformance: +17,46 %
Platz 3
PowerCell Sweden
Wochenperformance: -34,55 %
Wochenperformance: -34,55 %
Platz 4
Pantoro Gold
Wochenperformance: -34,12 %
Wochenperformance: -34,12 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
MindWalk Holdings
Wochenperformance: +17,46 %
Wochenperformance: +17,46 %
Platz 7
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +7,70 %
Wochenperformance: +7,70 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,53 %
Wochenperformance: +4,53 %
Platz 9
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: +3,87 %
Wochenperformance: +3,87 %
Platz 10
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -22,48 %
Wochenperformance: -22,48 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,89 %
Wochenperformance: -2,89 %
Platz 13
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,53 %
Wochenperformance: +4,53 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,56 %
Wochenperformance: +3,56 %
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -22,48 %
Wochenperformance: -22,48 %
Platz 17
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +21,34 %
Wochenperformance: +21,34 %
Platz 18
