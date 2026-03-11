BioNTech, Iluka Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Iluka Resources
|+10,57 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Lynas Rare Earths
|+9,79 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Geely Automobile Holdings
|+8,56 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Hitachi Seisakusho
|-5,00 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-9,42 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Jardine Matheson Holdings
|-12,38 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Horizon Petroleum
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|Gerresheimer
|Gesundheitswesen
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Domestic metals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BioNTech
|310
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|94
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|92
|Gesundheitswesen
|Silber
|68
|Rohstoffe
|Evotec
|68
|Biotechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|47
|Pharmaindustrie
Iluka Resources
Wochenperformance: +7,64 %
Platz 1
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +11,41 %
Platz 2
Geely Automobile Holdings
Wochenperformance: +15,16 %
Platz 3
Hitachi Seisakusho
Wochenperformance: +2,29 %
Platz 4
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +50,24 %
Platz 5
Jardine Matheson Holdings
Wochenperformance: -0,79 %
Platz 6
Horizon Petroleum
Wochenperformance: +59,18 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +21,29 %
Platz 8
Deutsche Lufthansa
Wochenperformance: -2,42 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -2,47 %
Platz 10
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +4,47 %
Platz 11
Domestic metals
Wochenperformance: +20,72 %
Platz 12
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -16,89 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +12,95 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -2,47 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,73 %
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -14,38 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +2,48 %
Platz 18
