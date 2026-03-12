BioNTech, Yancoal Australia & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Yancoal Australia
|+8,83 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|+7,53 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (H)
|+6,92 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Pantoro Gold
|-7,87 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-8,40 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Iperionx
|-12,12 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|AFC Energy
|Erneuerbare Energien
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|EchoIQ
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BioNTech
|97
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|84
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|72
|Rohstoffe
|Evotec
|61
|Biotechnologie
|Rheinmetall
|35
|Maschinenbau
|Vonovia
|35
|Immobilien
Yancoal Australia
Wochenperformance: +19,75 %
Wochenperformance: +19,75 %
Platz 1
Apex Critical Metals Registered
Wochenperformance: +0,29 %
Wochenperformance: +0,29 %
Platz 2
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (H)
Wochenperformance: +16,23 %
Wochenperformance: +16,23 %
Platz 3
Pantoro Gold
Wochenperformance: -27,78 %
Wochenperformance: -27,78 %
Platz 4
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +39,02 %
Wochenperformance: +39,02 %
Platz 5
Iperionx
Wochenperformance: -11,41 %
Wochenperformance: -11,41 %
Platz 6
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +11,35 %
Wochenperformance: +11,35 %
Platz 7
Hims & Hers Health Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +70,31 %
Wochenperformance: +70,31 %
Platz 8
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: +9,93 %
Wochenperformance: +9,93 %
Platz 9
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: -1,62 %
Wochenperformance: -1,62 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +5,33 %
Wochenperformance: +5,33 %
Platz 11
EchoIQ
Wochenperformance: +5,06 %
Wochenperformance: +5,06 %
Platz 12
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -14,40 %
Wochenperformance: -14,40 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +9,09 %
Wochenperformance: +9,09 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +13,87 %
Wochenperformance: +13,87 %
Platz 15
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -22,50 %
Wochenperformance: -22,50 %
Platz 16
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -6,54 %
Wochenperformance: -6,54 %
Platz 17
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -8,36 %
Wochenperformance: -8,36 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte