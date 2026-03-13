Almonty Industries, Electro Optic Systems & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Electro Optic Systems
|+15,69 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|Sumitomo Denki Kogyo
|+4,63 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Yancoal Australia
|+4,39 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|SFL
|-5,90 %
|Verkehr
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-9,35 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Iperionx
|-10,72 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Moderna
|Biotechnologie
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|Rohstoffe
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|93
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|69
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|54
|Pharmaindustrie
|BioNTech
|47
|Biotechnologie
|Kuros Biosciences
|43
|Biotechnologie
|Silber
|42
|Rohstoffe
